How Diego Pavia Performed at the 2026 Senior Bowl

Diego Pavia looked like the quarterback Vanderbilt fans have grown accustomed to watching on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama, at the 2026 Panini Senior Bowl.

Representing the National Team, Pavia was the top quarterback on his roster, earning the start and squaring off against familiar SEC foe Garrett Nussmeier. The two met earlier this season in Nashville, where Pavia and Vanderbilt outdueled Nussmeier and LSU in a 31-24 win.

Since its inception in 1950, the Senior Bowl has served as college football’s premier all-star game for draft-eligible seniors. Played at Hancock Whitley Stadium — home of the South Alabama Jaguars — the event is considered the first major step in the draft process for many seniors. Last year’s game featured current New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough, now an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

The week of practice leading up to the game generated storylines for many participants, but Pavia’s stood out. Measuring in at 5’9 ¾”, the Albuquerque, New Mexico native checked in over two inches below what Vanderbilt officially has him listed at, and even shorter than former undersized quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Bryce Young.

Still, Pavia put on an impressive week overall, dampening at least some critics of the quarterback’s size.

An impressive showing from Diego Pavia at Senior bowl practice today:

pic.twitter.com/arg6yPAOJT — Dylan Tovitz (@dtovitz) January 27, 2026

“I just want to show it don't matter what size you are,” Pavia told ESPN’s Pete Thamel. “It's not the size of the dog in the fight. It's the size of the fight in the dog. You know what I mean? So that's who I am. That's what I'll forever be."

Saturday’s game itself was up-and-down for Pavia. After Nussmeier led the American Team down the field for an opening-drive touchdown, Pavia responded with a flash of what Vanderbilt fans know well. Rolling out of the pocket, he found NC State’s Justin Joly for an 18-yard pickup on his first throw of the day.

Diego Pavia’s looking like himself early at the Senior Bowl.



Also stripped the ball from a defensive lineman after his RB fumbled on the opening drive.pic.twitter.com/0BYIyeC33V — Dylan Tovitz (@dtovitz) January 31, 2026

That play looked like vintage Pavia — the type of throw that, in another setting, could easily be imagined landing in the hands of Eli Stowers in a Commodore uniform.

Opportunities were limited after that, though. A muffed exchange Pavia and Kentucky running back Seth McGowan led to a fumble, and Despite Pavia’s peanut punch on Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton putting the ball back on the ground, the American Team ultimately recovered. When Pavia got the ball back, the drive ended quickly with a three-and-out, and Pavia didn’t return until the second half.

When he did re-enter, Pavia found more of a rhythm, moving the offense methodically and ultimately finishing the day 10-of-13 passing for 78 yards, with the aforementioned forced fumble to boot.

Still, big plays were scarce after the opening completion, and Pavia failed to find the end zone on the afternoon. He appeared a bit jumpy in the pocket at times and had at least one pass batted at the line of scrimmage — a concern many evaluators have cited due to his height.

Pavia didn’t get much help from his teammates either, though. In the first half, his right guard stepped on him, tripping him up and setting up a three-and-out. Later, on a fourth-down play, Pavia used his improvisation skills to roll out of the pocket and deliver a catchable pass, but an easy drop led to a turnover on downs.

In the end, the lack of explosiveness doesn’t fully encapsulate Pavia’s play on Saturday. Despite inconsistent reps and limited support, he looked polished and efficient, doing little that could hurt his draft stock.

Mel Kiper Jr. currently ranks Pavia as the No. 7 quarterback in the class.

“I feel like you go watch, the tape number speaks for [itself],” Pavia said. “I feel like I'm the best player in the country, and I still believe that. That's just the ultimate confidence that I've had.”