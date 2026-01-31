Diego Pavia, Who Would Be NFL’s Shortest QB, Dismisses Height Concerns at Senior Bowl

One of the biggest talking points to come out of the 2026 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., was the height of Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia.

Pavia was listed at 6’0” on Vanderbilt’s official roster the past two seasons as he led the Commodores to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2012-13. When he was measured in Mobile, Pavia stood just short of 5’10”—5’9” and 7/8 inches.

“God blessed me with 5’9 and 7/8”,” Pavia said in an interview with SiriusXM Radio’s Jim Miller.

"I don't wanna let anyone hold me or my team back."@VandyFootball QB Diego Pavia on the competitive fire he brings every time he steps on the field.



📻: https://t.co/4Ye6daJzca@seniorbowl | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/IL5Rop3oVc — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) January 31, 2026

If he suits up and plays in an NFL game, Pavia would be the shortest quarterback to take the field in the Super Bowl era. The shortest quarterbacks currently in the game are Panthers signal-caller Bryce Young and Cardinals’ Kyler Murray, who were both measured 5’10” and 1/8 before their respective drafts.

Pavia dismissed any concerns with his height and instead talked about what he believes he would bring to an NFL locker room.

“I want to show every team that whoever I’m blessed enough to go to, you’re going to get someone who is a winner,” Pavia said. “I’ve been blessed enough to never have a losing season of football ever in my life, and I don’t plan on that ever happening.

“That’s what you’re going to get out of me. You’re going to get someone who’s great in the locker room, great with the teammates and who’s going to push the team and make sure that we are winning. I think that’s what the ultimate competitor does."

What NFL draft experts say about Pavia’s chances at the next level

Despite finishing second in Heisman Trophy voting—just behind projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza—Pavia’s chances at getting drafted by an NFL team appear slim to most.

"I don't think that Diego Pavia can play quarterback in the NFL,” draft expert Todd McShay said earlier this week. “You watch him during team sessions, and you watch him during some of the 7-on-7 stuff, and there's some fun things to watch... but, when you watch him have to drive the ball, NFL throws, it's not the same as the other guys.

"I'm saying when you watch him out there, you start to wonder are the limitations going to be too much at the next level.”

If he’s not selected in the seven rounds of the NFL draft from April 23 to 25, Pavia will be free to sign with any club as an undrafted free agent.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated