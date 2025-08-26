How Richie Hoskins Earned Starting Role Despite Vanderbilt's Receiver Additions
Nashville—Former walk-on receiver Richie Hoskins had every opportunity to get pushed out of the rotation in a deeper room–and frankly a room with more talented options–but as Vanderbilt’s communications personnel handed out its first depth chart of the 2025 season, there he was.
In the second wide receiver slot, it wasn’t talented New Mexico State transfer Trent Hudson or three-way standout Martel Hight, it was Hoskins. Hoskins didn’t do it with all that many dazzling catches or standout speed, but he did it. He’ll be out there early and often right away for Vanderbilt.
“He is consistent,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “He’s got the attitude that you want out there. He’s become one of the most trusted targets in that room and obviously there’s a few guys now that Diego [Pavia] feels really comfortable with and we can feature in our offense. Richie’s kind of one of the forgotten ones.”
It wouldn’t be any other way for the Vanderbilt receiver, it seems. The story has been told, but is worth telling again. Hoskins started his career at Middlebury College, bet on himself by walking on at Vanderbilt as a sophomore and started to find his way on the field throughout that lost season.
Vanderbilt’s program has since improved, but Hoskins hasn’t gotten lost in the shuffle. He’s risen. How?
“The walk-on mentality led me to any success I’ve ever had,” Hoskins said at Vanderbilt’s media day while subsequently playing the role of advocate for players like him who are becoming increasingly less prevalent in the current landscape of college football. “There’s [walk-ons] on the team who have contributed in big games and done really good stuff for us. Some of my best friends are walk-ons. Being a walk-on, having that mentality is everything.”
Hoskins is perhaps the most prominent of the group and is the epitome of what a successful member of it looks like. He blocks. He “runs until his legs fall off” as Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck says. He always brings it in practice and scrimmage settings. He’s a leader.
He’s what’s often missing from teams within college football’s increasingly transactional nature. Hoskins wants to come in and work without worrying about anything else.
Now he’s been rewarded for it despite missing parts of spring and summer practice. Perhaps a more accurate way to put it; he’s earned it.
“He’s been impressive,” Lea said. “He’s earned the right to be out there, so I’m excited for him and he’s a guy that’s gonna make a difference for us.”
Hoskins went for 11 receptions and 131 yards last season–including a 21-yard touchdown reception in Vanderbilt’s eventual win over Kentucky–and made what Lea called a few “big catches.” The numbers aren’t gaudy for Hoskins and may never be, but Vanderbilt believes that he’s an impact player.
Perhaps Hoskins won’t ever be Vanderbilt’s leading receiver or an NFL player, but he’s generated a level of respect within its program that is noteworthy.
“Man,” Diego Pavia’s brother Javy said to him on the phone after watching three fall camp practices, “I love that dude Richie.”
“I told Richie that the ball needed to go to him more,” Pavia said. “Obviously I didn’t have enough time to build that chemistry with him. I had the most chemistry with [Eli] last year, but now that it’s with everyone, it’s going to be hard to stop our offense.”
As Vanderbilt enters its Aug. 30 opener against Charleston Southern, expect Hoskins to be as involved as anyone in what it does. He’ll be blocking. He'll find an elaborate touchdown dance to pull out if he reaches the end zone and may attribute it to his girlfriend. He’ll hope to catch a few balls, but won't be upset if he doesn’t.
Expect him to play like a walk-on, in the best way possible.
“If you want to get on the field,” Hoskins said, “You’ve gotta be the guy willing to take the most reps and take advantage of every opportunity you get. If you can’t go for very long, you’re not going to be able to get those opportunities when other people are tired.”