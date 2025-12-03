Breaking Down 5-Star Quarterback Vanderbilt Commit Jared Curtis
Vanderbilt football head coach Clark Lea and his staff just delivered yet again, but this time on a whole new level.
The Commodores have just flipped 5-star No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2026 Jared Curtis. Curtis, who was originally committed to Georgia, flipped late morning Tuesday according to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals. The commitment flip is another data point in this transformation of Vanderbilt football that Lea has built over the past couple of years.
Curtis is the biggest recruit in the history of Vanderbilt football. From a team that was 2-10 just two years ago, nobody ever thought that a day like today would happen for Vanderbilt athletics. It is arguably one of the most monumental days of Vanderbilt athletics history.
"Being here in Nashville and seeing what Vandy has been doing this season has been amazing and over the past few weeks, I felt more and more that I wanna be a part of that, to be close to home, to play in front of my family and friends and to be what I love to be, an underdogs," Curtis said in a statement he released on Twitter Tuesday night. "I am excited to be a Dore and excited to be part of building something here at home with Coach Lea."
With current Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia leaving after this season, Curtis is a great replacement to help continue the momentum that Lea has created during Pavia’s time.
So, what exactly is Vanderbilt getting with its new quarterback?
Curtis is listed at 6-foot-3 on 247Sports and weighs 225 pounds. Curtis is ranked as the top quarterback in his class. Curtis is a Nashville native, where he plays his high school ball at Nashville Christian School.
Curtis shows tremendous ability to escape the pocket, improvise and make plays on the run. His frame allows him to pose a physical threat to opposing defenders, even the ability to run defenders over. A modern day equivalent comparison would be similar to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who also is a bigger-sized quarterback that is a playmaker in the run and passing game.
As a passer, Curtis can throw it at a very high level for a player at his age. His ability to run also helps when facing and throwing against defensive pressure. With that ability also comes the ability to execute well in the play action as well.
Curtis should be a great fit for the system that Vanderbilt offensive coordinator Tim Beck runs. Pavia’s ability to run and throw has allowed Beck’s offense to thrive over the past two seasons to the point where the Commodores are amongst the deadliest offenses in college football this year. With Curtis being at the helm of the offense next season, Beck’s system caters to Curtis’ strengths well and gives Curtis a good opportunity to succeed in the black and gold.
Of course, with all true freshman quarterbacks that play in college, there will be growing pains along the way. Nobody should expect him to go out and be a Heisman winner in his first season. But what is certain is the magnitude of Curtis’ flip to Vanderbilt and the hope that it gives the Commodores to make sure that the 2025 season was not a one-hit wonder, but rather the continuation of what has been a special era in Nashville.