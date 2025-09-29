How Vanderbilt Athletics Did This Weekend: The Anchor
Vanderbilt athletics had a busy weekend across the SEC.
Friday night, Vanderbilt soccer traveled to Texas, but took a tough loss to the Longhorns by a score of 2-1. With a game tied at halftime, both schools fought back and forth for the first lead of the game.
At the 67th minute of the game, Texas broke the ice with the game’s first goal from Amalia Villarreal off an assist from Ava McDonald.
But Vanderbilt kept fighting. In the 79th minute, Olivia Stafford tied the game at 1 off an assist from Courtney Jones and Mary Beth McLaughlin. It seemed as if the game was headed for a tie…until it was not.
With just 10 seconds left in the game, Texas stunned Vanderbilt from a second, unassisted goal from Villarreal to take a 2-1 win. The backbreaking loss marked Vanderbilt’s second loss in the last three games. Vanderbilt travels back home to take on Auburn on Thursday.
On the volleyball court, the Commodores traveled to College Station, but took a 3-0 loss to No. 13 Texas A&M.
Vanderbilt was unable to get off to a strong start, dropping the first set 25-19. In the second set, it was able to challenge Texas A&M, but ultimately fell short in the set with a 25-20 loss.
In the final set, the Aggies became too much for Vanderbilt to handle as the Commodores lost the final set of the match 25-15, losing the match 3-0. With the loss, they fell to 4-7 on the season and 0-2 in SEC play.
On the gridiron, Vanderbilt football cruised to a (score) win over Utah State. The Commodores did not play their best game to start, but they quickly were able to overcome adversity early as they went on a scoring run to separate themselves and win the game as they moved to 5-0 going into Tuscaloosa next weekend.
Pavia had 321 yards passing on 26-for-34 passing and five touchdowns, a season-high this year. Wide receiver Junior Sherrill had three touchdowns in the first half, catching all six of his targets for 91 yards and a touchdown.
In the second half, Bryce Cowan forced a fumble that Kolbey Taylor recovered.
Vanderbilt and Alabama are scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Today’s Commodores Schedule
Vanderbilt men’s golf at Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, Rounds 1 and 2
This Weekend’s Commodores Results Today
Vanderbilt men’s cross country finished 12th at Gans Creek Classic
Vanderbilt women’s cross country finished 24th at Gans Creek Classic
Vanderbilt soccer lost to Texas 2-1.
Vanderbilt volleyball lost to Texas A&M 3-0.
Vanderbilt football beat Utah State 55-35.
Did You Notice?
In cross country, Vanderbilt men’s cross country finished in 12th place at the Gans Creek Classic. Junior Luke Churchwell led Vanderbilt and placed 45th overall in the race in the men’s 8-kilometer with a time of 24:23. Freshman Sam Darmanie was second-best for the Commodores with a time of 24:29.
Also on the men’s side, junior Brady Bliven finished with a time of 25:00 and senior Dylan Ballard and junior Brody Chapman finished with times of 25:02 and 25:04, respectively.
On the women’s side, sophomore Claire Petersen led Vanderbilt with a 24th place finish. Petersen had a time of 20:23 in the 6-kilometer race. Graduate student Tula Lumley finished second for her team with a time of 20:29.
Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2025 Basketball Season Opener
35 days
Commodores Quote of The Day
“Coach [Roy] Skinner was a crucial and central person in my contribution as the first black varsity basketball player in the Southeastern Conference. In that important journey, he provided a steady, sincere presence, and I could not have survived without it.- Perry Wallace