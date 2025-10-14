How Vanderbilt Can Move the Ball Against LSU’s Defense
NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt goes up against one of the better defenses in college football on Saturday as it takes the field Saturday morning against the No. 10 LSU Tigers. It is more than likely the best defensive unit Vanderbilt has seen and will see this year, presenting a major challenge as to how the Commodore offense can put points on the board.
LSU has only allowed more than 10 points in a game one time this season, when Ole Miss scored 24 points in the Tigers’ lone defeat this fall. In fact, the LSU defense is fifth in the country in scoring defense, allowing 11.8 points per game this year. Meanwhile the Vanderbilt offense has been one of the more potent attacks (seventh in college football), scoring 43.2 points per game.
So, something has to give this weekend. It seems that the matchup between Vanderbilt’s offense against a vaunted LSU defense could be the determining factor on Saturday. How does Vanderbilt move the ball against LSU?
First, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea believes that his team needs to not get caught up in worrying about the opponent, but rather focus on itself and its offensive system.
“They've got talent everywhere, their defense is elite, but the way we have success is not worrying too much about them. It's our process, our system, our execution of what we do. Because we believe in our offense and I think we have things, inherent in our system, in our process, that will challenge them too,” Lea said.
But being able to move the ball against LSU is no easy task no matter the offensive system. In three SEC games, LSU’s opponents have combined for 44 points, or 14.6 points per game. Vanderbilt’s offensive line is going to need to give Pavia time in the pocket. Without much time to throw or scan the field, it will be very difficult to score points.
Something Vanderbilt may have to accept going up against a challenging defense is that not every play is going to go its way. It just has to make the right plays in the biggest moments when it needs to, whether it be bouncing back after a tackle for loss or converting in late down situations. In other words, the Commodores offense has to be patient.
“How do we have the patience? Because they're going to get us off schedule at times. There are going to be times we're gonna look up and it’s second and 12. It's about just staying patient and trusting and who we are and what we do. I believe in our guys. If we go out and execute, we'll find the place we need to,” Lea said.
The Vanderbilt offense has been built from getting the run game going first with the various pieces it throws at opponents from running backs Sedrick Alexander to MK Young and AJ Newberry and even to quarterback Diego Pavia getting involved in the run game.
The Commodores have perhaps one of the more versatile running back rooms in college football. Alexander feels like that can help Vanderbilt this weekend.
“It’s definitely an advantage. I feel like it keeps all the running backs healthy. We're able to have longevity. So having the running backs that are in the room with me, it's exciting to watch them,” Alexander said.
Watching how Vanderbilt’s rushing attack performs against LSU’s rushing defense will be another major factor in this game. The Commodores average 208.7 rush yards per game while LSU’s rush defense ranks 21st in the country, allowing just 102.5 rush yards per game.
But again, it all goes back to how well Vanderbilt’s offensive line run blocks and pass blocks against a LSU defense that is good at applying pressure to opposing offenses.
“It's going to be about how we execute, how we create and find the space that's there. It's how we create space in the pocket for Diego. How do we commit to that run game that we needed more out of in the second half against Alabama,” Lea said.