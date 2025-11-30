Sedrick Alexander Puts On Career Night in Record-Setting Win
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia threw an eight-yard pass to wide receiver Junior Sherrill, who turned up field on the Tennessee 40-yard line. Sherrill lost a hold of the ball, which rolled another 10 yards forward after players whiffed on attempts to scoop up the ball. That’s when running back Sedrick Alexander picked the ball and slid down the 27-yard line.
It was a play that spoke volumes of his toughness. But it was also a play that was a game-changer in the early stages of No. 14 Vanderbilt statement win at No. 19 Tennessee.
“I could easily take off on the play towards the line of scrimmage, but me just following the ball gave me the best chance,” Alexander said on the play.
Two plays later, Alexander found a hole on the right side of the offensive line and ran 28 yards to the end zone for Vanderbilt’s first score of the game, tying the game up at 7-7 instead of Tennessee having the ball looking to go up multiple scores.
It was as if the fumble that Alexander recovered was an early indication of the night that Alexander and his Commodore teammates would have. Alexander’s career night was just beginning.
In the third quarter, Vanderbilt was driving down the field in a 21-21 game to start the half. The Commodores did not see a third down until the end of the drive when Pavia got a two-yard run for the first down. Then, the next play, Alexander ran the ball up the middle for five yards into the end zone as he gave his team a lead that it did not give back the rest of the night.
After Pavia shut the coffin door on Tennessee with a 24-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, Alexander put the nail through the coffin and put up style points as he ran 39 yards for his third house call of the evening, putting Vanderbilt up 45-24 and effectively sending tens of thousands of Tennessee fans to the exits.
Alexander’s three touchdowns were not even the most impressive part of his performance. It was the fact that Alexander ended up finishing with his first career 100-yard rushing game as he had 10 carries for 115 yards and three touchdowns. When his team needed him to deliver in one of the most important games in the program’s history, he did. And it was not just against any team, either. It was against Vanderbilt’s in-state rival, who it has not beaten since 2018 and who head coach Clark Lea had not beaten yet.
“I mean, he's had some big runs for us this year. And we've changed personality a little bit here lately. So spreading the field out and putting the ball in Diego's hands, it's kept us away from the run game some. But, yeah, I'm really proud of him. Not surprised. He's a really good player. And there's more out there for him,” Lea said.
Alexander has played a major factor in Vanderbilt’s offensive gameplan all season. Whether he is lined up as a running back or lined up as a blocker for a Pavia run or a Pavia pass, Alexander has played his role exactly how he has needed to throughout the season. He has done the dirty work. He has put in the time.
It has all led up to this moment where he contributes to one of the most memorable wins in the school’s history, regardless of how the season finishes. Doing it against an arch rival as well makes it a priceless memory
“It feels good. I don’t like orange. It was something special and something I will be able to live with for the rest of my life,” Alexander said.
Alexander contributed to an offensive performance that was incredibly efficient. Vanderbilt finished the game with 582 total yards and converted 70 percent of its third downs. It all goes back to Alexander’s fumble recovery in the waning minutes of the first quarter. The awareness, skill and hustle a player has to have to save his team in the way he did early on was on display worthy of a performance that will be talked about amongst the Vanderbilt fanbase for a long time.
“He plays the game the right way. The game honors toughness. He does anything that's asked of him. He's always been one of the most physical blockers we have, and so it's no surprise. He’s a really talented running back,” Lea said.