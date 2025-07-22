How Vanderbilt Football Reinvigorated Campus: The Anchor
Vanderbilt football is coming off a 7-6 season and is looking to improve on last season’s record this fall. Last season was also the first time since 2013 where the Commodores had a winning record and made a bowl game.
A Birmingham Bowl victory over Georgia Tech helped Vanderbilt to finish above .500 and go into the offseason with plenty of momentum.
With the sudden resurgence of Vanderbilt football, it is not just the team who feels a different vibe, it has spread to the campus and the city of Nashville as a whole. Last week at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Vanderbilt safety Randon Fontenette discussed the new feeling that has emerged.
“Oh, definitely. Especially with Pavia coming back, everybody knows him. It's a lot more interactions with students walking around the campus, with outsiders,” Fontenette said.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has been perhaps the biggest reason for the new energy that has spread through the community. Pavia’s competitive spirit and ability to play with some of the country’s best teams gained national attention after the Commodores took down No. 1 Alabama last October. It was the first time in program history Vanderbilt beat the top-ranked team in the nation.
“Anywhere we go with Pavia, somebody is going to ask for a picture. It's definitely a change in Nashville,” Fontenette said.
Did You Notice?
Four Vanderbilt athletes will represent the school at the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council this week at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta.
Brady Bliven of Vanderbilt men’s cross country, men’s basketball’s Devin McGlockton, football’s Marlen Sewell and women’s basketball Sacha Washington will be the four Commodores participating on the council.
The event, which takes place Thursday and Friday, gives the student-athletes a chance to talk with campus leaders and staff members from the Southeastern Conference. The event helps the student-athletes to share their experiences and the issues relating to being a student-athlete.
