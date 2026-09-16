How Vanderbilt Football Standout Ricardo Jones' Parents Sacrificed To Contribute To His Unique Rise

NASHVILLE—Melissa Hugley doesn’t need a second to think when she’s put on the spot, but she does briefly postpone her answer. She uses the couple seconds to let out a laugh while taking a trip down memory lane and remembering everything she had to do in order to make sure Ricardo Jones and his siblings had what they needed.

When she comes down from her amusement, she declares that it’s not a question as to how she pulled off all the odd jobs she did. It’s a question of why she did them, she jokes. Behind the joke, though, Hugley knows why. All of this was for her children. It was so they weren’t at a disadvantage. It was so they didn’t feel like their family was struggling.

Doing that wasn’t always conducive to her desires, but Hugley always did it without question. Hugley now has a career job as a supervisor at Robins Air Force Base, but her work life often consisted of her doing anything she could to position her children for success. When Jones was a kid, Hugley worked at a dry cleaner. She also worked at Frito Lay for “a very hot second” in a tenure that was defined by watching potatoes roll on a conveyor belt.

“I was like ‘what is this,’” Hughey said. “You look down and you’re seeing potatoes, and you look up at the clock and you’re still seeing potatoes.”

The odd jobs sometimes only paid seven dollars an hour, but Hugley always made sure that her kids came before her. Jones didn’t realize the extent of how much his mom sacrificed for him when he was a kid, but now–as he stands in reflection on the sideline of Vanderbilt’s indoor practice facility as one of the faces of its 2026 team–he wonders how she had enough hours in the day to accomplish everything.

Jones recalls Hugley waking up at 5:00 A.M. for work and leaving a piece of paper on the refrigerator that laid out a few chores for each of her kids. Her days were overwhelming, but Jones rarely saw her sweat. Hugley’s hardest work days came before she met her husband Roland 17 years ago, but he still calls her a grinder and lauds the work she still does to this day. Jones is a product of Hugley’s strong organizational skills and ability to hold everything together, and he knows it.

Some nights–between Jones’ mom, stepdad and all of his biological and step siblings–there were 10 people sitting around the dinner table. But, Melissa and Ronald made sure they were fed. Oftentimes, his mom and stepdad couldn’t be in multiple places at once and she would have to enlist family members or friends to take him to and from practices. But, he always made it.

“I commend my mama, she did a lot for us growing up,” Jones told Vandy on SI. “I’m playing for her every time I step on the field.”

Ricardo Jones' mom set a strong example for him while he grew up. | Vanderbilt Athletics

THE WARNER Robins, Georgia, heat is unrelenting on this July day, but Ronald Hugley has no choice but to lug his equipment from the car over towards this house in need of repair. This is Hugley’s livelihood. It’s what he’s done for years to make sure that he can take care of his family and doesn’t have to sweat.

Hugley has made a living doing contracted work and running a window repair company. He doesn’t often let the conditions hinder him from getting the job done. He’s an example that Jones can consistently turn to if he’s in need of toughness and grit. So is Melissa.

Jones doesn’t seem to have that issue often, though. Even when he was a surging high school football player on track to end up at Clemson, he was spending Saturday and Sunday afternoons working for Ronald for 80 dollars–which Jones remembers as his spending money.

When Jones first went out, he was subjected to the role of garbage man. He didn’t know how to take out the windows, but needed a job. Jones eventually learned enough to deal directly with the windows, measuring metal siding and sealing the windows with a calk gun. He hasn’t used the calk gun in years, but he’s okay with that.

“The hardest part was the calk,” Jones said. “I used to always mess it up. I used to make it too thick or not enough.”

It was never really about how well Jones did the calk or cut the metal, though. More than any of that, Jones remembers bonding with Ronald and having a front-row seat to the intensity in which he worked. All these years later, Ronald appears to light up when he talks about those days. He wanted to make sure his five sons had the necessary hands-on skills to get through life, and he believes they do.

Jones always knew that if he was going to achieve something in his life, he’d have to approach things with a similar intensity as Ronald. He had to grind. He had to sacrifice. He had to present himself in an appealing way. He had to be willing to do what others weren’t.

As Jones gears up for his third game as a Vanderbilt football player, he can confidently say he hasn’t gotten here as a result of a handout. That means Ronald and Melissa Hugley have done their jobs.

“We raised them to be respectful and to know that stuff isn’t just gonna be handed to you,” Melissa Hugley said. “What you want, you just have to go out there and get it. Set your goals and strive to get that. Don’t wait for a handout because you’re not necessarily gonna get a handout. Not everybody gets a handout.”

Ricardo Jones earned everything he got. | Vanderbilt Athletics

JONES HAD been waiting on this day, the one in which things finally worked out for him to leave Warner Robins and spend the weekend thinking about his future. Jones took the two and a half hour trip from his hometown to Auburn, Alabama, for his first official visit. By the time he left, he couldn't believe what he’d just witnessed.

He didn’t often get out to take official visits because of the size of his family and what leaving for the weekend would require, but this visit hooked him. Auburn’s facilities were unlike anything Jones had ever seen. Its football environment was of a larger scope than anything he’d ever experienced.

He committed to Clemson over Auburn in the end, but that day in Auburn made it easy for Jones to dream of where football could take him. It motivated him to ensure that he made it to that level.

When Jones returned home, the level of facility he had at his disposal brought him back to reality. But, Jones was steadfast in his belief that he would make it, and he felt that he had enough at his disposal to get there.

“I've never been a person to harp on what I didn't have,” Jones said. “My parents kind of instilled in me to take what you have and be great with it.”

Jones acknowledges that while he didn’t have a facility reminiscent of a college one at his disposal, he still had metal weights and a grass field. He was insistent that he didn’t need an indoor facility or a beautifully-kept field to fulfill his potential.

Turns out, Jones didn’t.

Ricardo Jones was tied for the ACC lead with six interceptions a year ago, and he doesn’t think it was a fluke.



“My goal this year is to get that, plus more.”



On Jones disruption @VandyOnSI: https://t.co/ZsFGP9YlGp — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) August 13, 2026

He can go down a list of former high school teammates that could’ve become Division-I players, but didn’t. It wasn't for a lack of talent or access to resources, but Jones estimates that he was one of just two players from his class at Northside High School to become a Division-I player. It pains Jones to know that the number should’ve been significantly higher, but that off the field and academic issues provided dangerous distractions.

But, the only thing Ronald Hugley can ever remember getting onto Jones for was having a messy room. Nothing related to grades. Nothing related to football.

“I’m very proud of his growth and his maturity, that’s one of the major things I love about Ricardo is that he’s constantly growing every time I talk with him,” Ronald Hugley said. “To me, what makes Ricardo a special person is his whole energy,”

Jones commends his mom and older brother Alijah McGhee–who served as a mentor of sorts for Jones, was a Division-II cornerback and received an invite to Atlanta Falcons minicamp before a career in the CFL–for pushing him to steer clear of anything that would take him away from his mission. He said it’s difficult to avoid distractions as a young person, but Jones is a testament to the idea that making it is possible.

As Jones takes the field as one of Vanderbilt’s most established defensive players, he hopes his hometown community internalizes that he doesn’t have to be the only Warner Robins native in a position like this.

For those that were once in his shoes, he has a message.

“Keep going,” Jones said, “Even though there’s always going to be tough days. You're never going to be on this journey that you want to be on and everything isn’t going to go your way, man. But keep going, keep your faith in God.”

Ricardo Jones brings a unique energy to Vanderbilt football. | Vanderbilt athletics

IT’S MONDAY night when Clark Lea swings the car door open, picks up the phone and searches Jones’ name. Lea didn’t have anything pertinent to talk to Jones about that couldn’t have waited until the next day, but he wanted to single him out to check in on where he was and his leadership voice.

Jones clearly has a special place in Lea’s heart despite spending the first three years of his career with Clemson. Lea appears to be floored that Jones already made enough of an impression to be selected to Vanderbilt’s leadership council, but he indicates that Jones’ selection is on brand.

“Ricardo has been such a blessing to have in this program because of his personality and his love for football,” Lea said. “That’s a guy I’ve got a ton of love and respect for.”

Lea knows it likely sounds cliche, but he gravitated towards Jones quickly because of his aptitude to make high-pressure situations feel light and to treat football as fun. Jones celebrating making a tackle after a 12-yard Austin Peay gain in Vanderbilt’s opener would’ve rubbed some the wrong way, but Lea declares that he loved Jones’ energy. That’s what Lea believes football should be and feel like.

Jones declares that his goal is to best position himself to be an NFL player when this is all said and done. He doesn’t believe he has to change who he is to make that happen. He can still play with passion. He can still be aggressive. He can walk with the confidence of knowing that he’s earned this and made his parents’ sacrifices worthwhile.

He already did that a year ago while tying the ACC lead with six interceptions, finishing the season as an All-ACC player and becoming the first Clemson player since 2009 to pick off six passes. Jones isn’t satisfied merely with what he did at his previous stop, but he’s intent on making sure he doesn’t waste this opportunity.

In another world, Melissa Hugley would’ve let her circumstances define her and wouldn’t have been able to put Jones in a position to succeed. Jones could’ve let the same things that derailed his peers derail him. But, he didn’t. She didn’t, either.

“Look how God works,” Jones said. “We’re here.”

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram ,and TikTok for the latest news.