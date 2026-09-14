With Full-Time Starting Quarterback, Vanderbilt Football Could Finally See What It Can Be

NASHVILLE—-Clark Lea may have finally tipped his hand in regard to his quarterback competition. He may have finally indicated that he wants this to be settled as badly as Vanderbilt’s fanbase does.

When Lea was asked Saturday whether he saw a noticeable difference in his team when he stuck with Jared Curtis for the whole second half against Delaware, he could’ve opted for the politically correct tone he’s gone with all competition. But, he didn’t.

Lea admitted it.

He admitted that Vanderbilt was better when it was consistently trotting one quarterback out there rather than two. He appeared to be aware that he flew too close to the sun in the first half of Saturday’s game by rotating quarterbacks and subsequently killing any offensive momentum Vanderbilt had. He appeared to know that he can’t go on without making a choice.

“When you’re focused on one, it helps,” Lea said Saturday. “I felt like the way we organized around Jared in the second half was effective. It wasn't perfect, but I could sense there was a confidence growing on the sideline in him. I could see confidence growing within him. It was fun to watch. And so we'll kind of look at it all tomorrow and figure out what the right next move is, but certainly a day where I think he started to show the things that he's capable of doing.”

After a day of reflection, the choice for Lea and company should be easy. Curtis is the guy. He demonstrated that Saturday. Now, the question is whether he’s willing to address the elephant in the room on Tuesday directly by naming Curtis the full-time starter.

Curtis clearly earned the role Saturday as he went 14-for-22, threw for 210 yards, scored three total touchdowns and beat Delaware with his arm when it tried to take away the run game. Berlowitz was relatively unimpressive and appeared to know his fate while standing on the sideline quietly in the second half of Saturday’s game.

Even Berlowitz had to know that Vanderbilt wasn’t best constructed while weighing its options between he and Curtis. Obviously he had different thoughts in regard to how this should all play out, but he had to know that this was unsustainable.

Vanderbilt was essentially running two different offenses with Berlowitz and Curtis. It was caught up having to be politically correct. It had two quarterbacks looking over their shoulders and didn’t have one with full command of the offense or locker room. At some point that becomes a distraction and anti strategic, and it clearly was on Saturday.

Now, though, it finally appears to be on the path to unlocking its full potential. It finally appears to be in a position that can allow it to focus on one quarterback only. As long as it names Curtis the starter in the days leading up to Vanderbilt’s matchup with NC State, its players will finally be able to unabashedly sing Curtis’ praises publicly. The rumors in regard to which players support which quarterback will finally slow. Vanderbilt can finally focus solely on winning rather than subconsciously splitting its focus between that and the elephant in the room.

Sep 12, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea celebrates the win with his team against the Delaware Blue Hens during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the quarterback question hanging over its head, Vanderbilt has yet to play a complete game. Something’s always been missing. Against Austin Peay, it was an explosive offense. Against Delaware, it was a lack of an ability to pull away—largely caused by its quarterback play setting it back early in the game.

This projects to be different by the time Vanderbilt takes the field against NC State on Saturday, though. This Vanderbilt team won’t be perfect–and almost assuredly won’t be as good as it will be by the end of the season–but it will have a clear direction and will allow for a clear sample size.

Lea admitted Saturday that his team is still searching for identity and its best performance, which is music to its ears. If evaluated solely off of its first two games, this Vanderbilt team looks like it won’t be bowl eligible. But, it insists it's better than what it’s shown–like, significantly better.

“We can be the best team to ever play Vanderbilt football,” Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard said. “We’ve got so much potential. We’ve just got to keep working, keep staying together.”

“I feel like there’s so much in the tank that we haven't shown as a team,” Vanderbilt tight end Jayvontay Conner said. “We’re coming together, man. People just need to be patient with us, man.”

Perhaps its belief has something to do with its quarterback.

Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis (2) exits the field after defeating Delaware at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For a stretch of Saturday’s second half, this Vanderbilt team provided a glimpse into what it can be when everything is properly organized. Curtis demonstrated that he’s got the capability to be well ahead of schedule. Vanderbilt’s defense did enough to hold up its end. Vanderbilt finally got the crowd behind it.

Heard acknowledges that Vanderbilt has real ground to make up before achieving what that 10-3 team did a season ago, but he believes it’s got a chance. Vanderbilt’s core group of veterans declared all offseason that they believed this Vanderbilt team can battle for the national championship. They were undermined by a revolving door at quarterback, but now they get their chance.

The odds are still against it fulfilling Heard’s declaration with a full-time starter, but Curtis positions Vanderbilt to see what it can be. Time to see Vanderbilt make the move.

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