In Polarizing Press Conference, Vanderbilt Football Jared Curtis Was Far From It

NASHVILLE—In his long awaited trip to Vanderbilt’s team room to meet the media, Jared Curtis didn’t act as if he knew the magnitude of his entrance. Curtis walked in, responded to a group-wide hello with a friendly greeting of his own and waited for the cameras in the back to turn on.

Curtis’ arrival into this space has become polarizing as a result of the lack of availability Vanderbilt has conducted with him since he last spoke in April, but Curtis quickly demonstrated that he in himself isn’t as polarizing as a result.

More than he appeared to be a five-star quarterback that necessitated being guarded from the media for months, Curtis appeared to be normal.

He looked you in the eyes when you asked a question. He was thoughtful and deliberate in his answers. He didn’t say anything stupid or outwardly declarative and didn’t act as if any question was above answering. He was noticeably complimentary of anyone brought up–including Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey, Vanderbilt backup Blaze Berlowitz and his high school coach Jeff Brothers. He may have been nervous, but he didn’t show it.

It could’ve been a significantly easier set of circumstances for Curtis in his second media session of the year, but he was thrown out there in the fallout of two of Vanderbilt’s worst losses of the Clark Lea tenure. It could’ve been about Vanderbilt’s victorious finish to Curtis’ recruitment or general questions in regard to his story or development, but Curtis was thrown in there in the fallout of his two game-altering interceptions in a Vanderbilt loss and in the midst of a losing streak.

Curtis was in a tough spot–with as big of a crowd watching as in any Vanderbilt player availability this season–but he handled it like a starting SEC quarterback should. He still appears to be getting comfortable, but he demonstrated Tuesday that he doesn’t need to be babied.

“I have no issue with that guy in front of everybody,” Lea said. “He’s got a level heard. In so many ways, he’s made for this.”

Oct 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) throws a pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lea said he had conversations with Vanderbilt’s public relations staff for weeks in regard to putting Curtis in front of the media, but says he couldn’t find the right time to put his freshman quarterback out there. Lea’s explanation as to why Curtis–who he says has every hour of the day full–wasn’t behind the podium was that he didn’t want to put more on Curtis than there already was while he acclimated to being Vanderbilt’s quarterback.

First, he was in the midst of an ongoing quarterback competition. Then, he won the job and had to acclimate to it. Then, he got injured and had to miss Vanderbilt’s road loss to Georgia–which Lea revealed made Curtis emotional. Lea doesn’t dismiss that it’s a valid question as to why Curtis didn’t speak previously, but stands by the idea that he thought Tuesday was the right time for him to return to the spotlight.

Curtis’ Tuesday presser consisted of an admission that he’s not playing well enough, that the players he’s seeing week in and week out are significantly different than the ones he played against a year ago and that Vanderbilt hasn’t had the season he’d hoped for. Curtis declares that he still believes in Lea’s plan and that he’s enjoyed his time as a Vanderbilt player thus far.

Lea declares that he believes in Curtis as a messenger for the program and that Curtis is more than equipped to speak for the program in settings like he was in Tuesday. Curtis is still learning, but he’s got shades of Lea in him as he talks. He answers questions by talking about process. He declares that it’s one play and one game at a time. He isn’t talking as all the eyes on him these days are weighing on him.

“I try not to get too deep on social media,” Curtis said. “If I see something, I scroll past it. It is what it is. People are going to have their opinions, but ultimately I have to play better.”

Oct 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Jared Curtis (2) stands in the pocket against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Curtis acknowledges that he’s not there yet, but he believes he’s getting there. He says the game is slowing down for him and that he’s getting more of a hold of the Vanderbilt offense every week in regard to formations, reads and the plays that he’s tasked with running. In regard to what he wants to improve the most before he plays again, Curtis tabs seeing checks and recognizing pressure as the areas in which he wants his game to evolve.

Lea has always been of the belief that Curtis has all the ability to be a star for this Vanderbilt program, but he’s sent a message to be patient with him considering the jump in competition he’s undergone. The same applies to his acclimation to the spotlight, which Lea believes Curtis can be well equipped for.

“I like Jared a lot as a person. He's got a humility to him,” Lea said. “Here’sHere's a young person that's learning about himself, learning about college. We need to give him the space to do that. And so all that to say, you know, I also, I also I'm very proud to have representing us and I not only trust him, but I want him to speak on behalf of this program.”

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