Inside Josiah Broxton’s Special Teams Touchdown for Vanderbilt Football

NASHVILLE – Vanderbilt football linebacker Josiah Broxton experienced a first Saturday night at FirstBank Stadium. And frankly so did Vanderbilt’s team as a whole.

It all started with a high snap that Austin Peay punter Logan Leftrick had to jump up and to his right for. Leftrick tipped the ball in the air, he grabbed the ball and gathered himself before getting off a punt in the quickest time possible.

Well, it was a punt attempt at least. Leftrick’s kick of the ball was neither blocked nor tipped, which technically means it was a true punt. Except his punt traveled nine yards before it hit Vanderbilt linebacker and special teams defender Josiah Broxton right in the chest. It was as if Broxton was playing second base for Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin and his Commodores and he caught a line drive before heading to the dugout.

Only it was not a dugout that Broxton ran to. It was the end zone for a Vanderbilt touchdown that officially put the game out of reach and ended up being the final score of Vanderbilt’s 28-9 win over the Governors.

“I was just guarding my man down the field and I heard everybody around me yelling ‘turn around.’ I just saw the punter kick it and it came straight to me. I just saw the ball, I caught it and I had to make the most of my opportunity,” Broxton said as he broke down what he said was “for sure” the craziest special teams play he has ever been a part of.

Broxton’s play helped make Vanderbilt’s special teams perhaps the best unit on the roster in its 2026 opener. It was a rather lackluster night to say the least offensively and though the defense locked down Austin Peay after the opening drive, it was Vanderbilt’s special teams that converted on every opportunity that was presented to its players.

Broxton’s opportunity was just the most memorable one.

Broxton may not have expected to return any punts or kicks for that matter, but it was a moment that he was made for. In high school, Broxton played as a kick returner on his special teams unit at Florida State University High School.

Coming to Vanderbilt, Vanderbilt special teams coordinator Jeff LePak talked with Broxton about potentially being a kick returner one day for the Commodores. Broxton did not personally envision that being his role on the roster. But he would not have any problem if he did get the opportunity to return kicks.

Of course, Saturday there was an impromptu opportunity for Broxton to jump into the role and he could not have played it any better.

Broxton’s play is a microcosm of what Vanderbilt’s vision is for the special teams unit. The program takes special teams just as seriously as it takes offense and defense. The coaches know that the value of a long field goal or a kick return touchdown is priceless and weighs heavy on the scoreboard by the end of games.

Vanderbilt prides itself on having a certain standard amongst its guys on special teams that one just does not see often around college football. Whether that means putting primary producers like Martel Hight and Junior Sherrill on kickoff and punt returns or playing depth guys.

But special teams at Vanderbilt gives depth guys at various positions the ability to make a role for themselves, earning playing time on offense or defense through the production players create on special teams opportunities.

“We’re going to have a lot of veterans who have played a lot of snaps for us. We’re also going to have some young guys that are going to be dynamic in the future that are getting their opportunity on special teams,” Vanderbilt special teams coordinator Jeff LePak said during fall camp in August.

Broxton is included in the latter part of LePak’s special teams philosophy. As a freshman, Broxton appeared in five of Vanderbilt’s 13 games and did not record a tackle. Though he has not yet found his way into the core of Vanderbilt’s linebacker room, he started off 2026 with a play that will certainly make his coaches pay attention to him.

Eventually, Broxton would like to be a guy in his position room that can be depended on each week. But for now, he is embracing the role he has.

“I take pride in that because coach Lea always says it’s the standard. We have to win in all three phases. Special teams is a reason we won tonight,” Broxton said.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , and TikTok for the latest news.