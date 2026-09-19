Inside Vanderbilt Football's Miracle Last-Second Win Over NC State And The Moment Miles Capers Became Immortalized

NASHVILLE—-While it was registering one-by-one to each Vanderbilt player, Miles Capers—the victorious hero—was long gone and galloping towards the sideline. He didn’t know the magnitude of what he’d just done, but he knew that this was over.

What would soon register to Capers is that he had just created one of the most miraculous moments in Vanderbilt football history. Vanderbilt was dead, but Capers brought it hope by punching the ball out of CJ Bailey’s hands and Vanderbilt cornerback Cayden Daniels raised it from the dead by picking it up. Vanderbilt won, somehow.

Vanderbilt was heading for an all but inevitable loss and a potential statement loss to NC State after a last-second interception by Jared Curtis, but six seconds, a blunder from NC State and a heroic moment, it's 3-0 and appears to be on track for bowl eligibility.

It took the craziest ending that all three Vanderbilt players that spoke to the media after the game have been a part of. It was the best moment of Vanderbilt cornerback Cayden Daniels’ football career. Daniels couldn’t believe the play that It was second time in the last 20 seasons where a team leading and having the ball with less than 10 seconds left in a game lost the game.

“We’ll never see that again,” a voice in Vanderbilt’s media room said after the press conference concluded.

“Unlike anything I’ve ever seen,” another one said.

Everything had to go right for this moment to happen. Vanderbilt had to be aware enough not to give up on leaving FirstBank Stadium with a win. Bailey had to have a lapse in judgment that even allowed him to come into contact with a defender. Bailey’s knee had to not be off the ground rather than down. Vanderbilt’s field-goal block playcall in which every player was instructed to take a direct line to the ball had to work. Capers’ punch had to have been squared up perfectly with enough force for the ball to come out. Daniels had to be aware of what happened and had to jump on the ball before any NC State player chose to.

All of it happened. Yes, really.

What a way to win. pic.twitter.com/TJiMbgXYdI — Joey Dwyer (@joey_dwy) September 19, 2026

A review was inevitably coming–particularly because of the absurdity and relative unbelievability of the play–but Capers had already removed his helmet and was on a collision course for Vanderbilt defensive lineman Talan Carter less than five seconds after the ball was picked up. This was Capers’ moment, and he knew it. He had no doubt about it.

“That’s just head, body, head, body,” Capers said in his postgame interview. “Just our team, we have some brotherhood, we trust each other. We're gonna play for each other and we know we're not out of the fight, no matter what.”

Capers is a sixth-year Vanderbilt veteran that was a focal point on the best team in program history, but nothing he’s done in his career will go down in a manner like this. No other moment that he’s orchestrated will be pictured all over Vanderbilt’s facility. Perhaps no other moment that anyone on this Vanderbilt team will be. That’s how special this one was.

It’s the type of moment that fathers and sons will reminisce about for years to come. It’s the type that will get Capers free meals and drinks for years to come in Nashville. It’s the type that will be synonymous with Capers’ name as long as he’s around.

On Saturday, he became immortalized.

He went from standout Vanderbilt pass rusher to a Vanderbilt football hero. He was firmly rewarded for sticking with Vanderbilt when nobody else would, or probably should’ve. He will now be remembered forever, as the guy who did the seemingly impossible. Miles Capers is now one of the most recognizable names on this Vanderbilt team.

Watching Capers leave the field Saturday afternoon was watching someone whose life had just changed in a moment’s notice. Capers’ nonchalant nature hid the reality, but those around him did the storytelling for him. Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea fist bumped him, chest bumped him and didn’t let him get to the tunnel without congratulating him. As Capers’ walk continued, he chest-bumped Vanderbilt defensive end Hayden Bray before Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Storey Lee rewarded him with a hug.

If his heroism hadn’t sunk in yet, Lea brought him to the front of the locker room and centered his team’s postgame celebration around him. The celebration was intense enough to prompt Lea to walk into his postgame press conference with his shirt untucked. Lea never has his polo untucked while reflecting in the moments following a game, but this moment warranted it.

“I’ve never been part of a game like that,” Lea said. “What do you say about that? I don’t know.”

Lea declares that a moment like that could be season-altering. He’ll coach a lot of football in his future, but he doesn’t know if he’ll ever experience something like that again. If he were to pick a defensive player to make the play, he likely would’ve picked Capers–who he says is all but a perfect representative for Vanderbilt’s program as a whole and was the player that he chose to wear his old jersey number at the beginning of his tenure.

It was the perfect, delirious, impossible-to-predict, foundational way for this to end.

“You get one of those, probably in a lifetime,” Lea said. “I can’t put into words how I felt.”

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