Vanderbilt Football Beats NC State Off Miraculous Finish

NASHVILLE — Vanderbilt football used a miracle to complete an incredible three-score comeback, beating North Carolina State 35-31.

From the outset, Vanderbilt’s day was its worst of the season thus far. NC State started the game off with a seven-play, 82-yards touchdown drive to go up 7-0 early on. NC State’s backup quarterback Will Wilson scored off a missed tackle from the Vanderbilt defense. Wilson was able to find a hole off to the right and took it to the end zone.

Vanderbilt’s miserable start to the game was only continuing, though. After a punt return to its own 46-yard line, NC State went on a 54-yard touchdown drive to take a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

After the Commodores’ five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis fumbled the ball in NC State territory, the Wolfpack made him pay with another scoring drive. This time, it was a 12-play possession that ended in a field goal to put Vanderbilt in a 17-0 hole in the first half

Vanderbilt did not go down without a fight. Despite having a 10-yard holding penalty that gave the Commodores a 2nd-and-20 situation to work with in the final minutes of the first half, Cutis led his team down the field for Vanderbilt’s first score of the game with a touchdown pass to wide receiver Junior Sherrill.

In the second half, Vanderbilt was unable to capitalize on starting with the ball and paid for it again. NC State took a 24-7 lead midway through the third quarter with a passing touchdown from Bailey to a receiver open in the end zone on a slant route.

However, there was a quick response from the Commodores. Curtis completed a 33-yard pass to wide receiver Tristen Brown to set up running back MK Young for a 7-yard touchdown to bring the deficit back to 10 points.

Vanderbilt kept showing fight, too. The Commodores were able to cut the deficit to 24-21 with a Curtis passing touchdown to a wide open Sedrick Alexander, but NC State answered right back with another passing touchdown from Bailey.

The Commodores returned the favor once again on its next possession as Curtis took Vanderbilt down the field and threw a perfectly placed pass to Sherrill for his second touchdown of the day, making the deficit 31-28 with 6:18 to go.

Then, with two minutes to go, Vanderbilt had an opportunity. The Commodores were well into field goal range to tie the game or take the lead. But, a mistake happened. Curtis threw an interception to NC State, which ultimately ended Vanderbilt's chance to complete a big comeback.

But the game was not over. With six seconds left, NC State was backed up to its own goal line. Bailey took the snap and ran around with it in the end zone. At least he was until Vanderbilt EDGE Miles Capers punched the ball out and cornerback Cayden Daniels fell on it for a Commodore touchdown to win the game with a second left.

With the win, Vanderbilt moved to 3-0 on the season. The Commodores will look to continue its undefeated start next week at Auburn to start SEC play.

Look for full coverage of the "Every Second Counts Miracle" on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI

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