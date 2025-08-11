Is it Carson Lawrence's Time? The Anchor
Perhaps he wasn’t noticeable to the naked eye, but a piece of Vanderbilt’s defensive future was hiding in plain sight on the sideline during Vanderbilt’s Birmingham Bowl win over Georgia Tech.
Four-star safety Carson Lawrence–Vanderbilt’s No. 1 ranked recruit in the 2025 class and No. 16 ranked recruit in program history–enrolled early to go through the motions with Vanderbilt football in the winter and spring. If his spring practice performances and ability to flash in fall camp have been any indication, that experience was helpful to him.
Lawrence wasn’t dominant in the spring–and did appear to be behind Florida Atlantic transfer CJ Heard, but flashed his ability to come down in the box and hit often. There’s some developing yet to be done for the 6-foot-2, 200 pound safety, but he’s got length and athleticism that stand out on tape.
The positive trends have continued for Lawrence heading into the fall as he’s found a way to impact practice in one way or another nearly every day. Few have the day-to-day intensity of the highly-touted freshman.
It appears as if Lawrence has a chance to become a real rotational player as a freshman if the remainder of fall camp goes according to plan.
Did You Notice?
Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers tells Vandy on SI that he’s deleted all social media in an effort to focus on his final college season as well as his faith.
The Commodores held their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. Vandy on SI was in attendance and posted a position-by-position breakdown at the conclusion of the action.
Vanderbilt takes the field for a scrimmage on Sunday evening, which will be its second of the fall.
