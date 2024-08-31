FAU football player has amazing 'House of The Dragons'-inspired nickname
College football is officially back. The traditions, the tailgating, and the pageantry of the sport make it as special as it is and leads to cult-like followings for some programs across the country.
The sport also brings us incredible personalities and names that turn players into superstars.
Enter Florida Atlantic Owls safety CJ Heard.
Heard went viral on social media Friday night when the FAU football team traveled to East Lansing for a meeting with the Michigan State Spartans.
WATCH: Nick Saban drops NSFW bomb minutes into College GameDay debut
The 5-foot-11 defensive back immediately stands out because of his blonde locks, but he immediately gained a huge fan base when his incredible nickname was unveiled.
According to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, Heard is nicknamed "Sea Snake."
Sea Snake, as Lord Corlys Velaryon on the HBO hit series House of The Dragons, also has that signature hairstyle and now you won't be able to unsee it.
Brilliant.
There are some nicknames you just can't shake, and this is one of.
We've had Johnny Football, Honey Badger, The Hefty Lefty, and Thiccer the Kicker, and now we can add Sea Snake to the list.
It's great to have college football back.
