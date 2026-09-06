Issa Ouattara Had To Wait, But He's Finally Finding Stardom For Vanderbilt Football

NASHVILLE—For a second, Issa Ouattara laughed. It was as if he was in on the bit as a Vanderbilt communications staffer mispronounced his difficult to decipher last name as he took the podium. Another Vanderbilt player may take offense–and Ouattara may on a different night–but tonight he cracked up.

When he left the room four minutes later, he stood in the doorway and laughed again, and again and again. On this night, nothing could bring Ouattara down.

Vanderbilt’s 28-9 opening-night win over Austin Peay was deeply unsatisfying to it, but Ouattara was blissful. It wasn’t as if he didn’t care about Vanderbilt’s shortcomings or its sluggish first defensive drive, either. Ouattara is a Vanderbilt captain–meaning those things matter to him–but he was overcome by gratitude rather than regret as he took the podium on Saturday night.

Ouattara had to watch Vanderbilt’s most successful season in program history from the sideline, often in a black jersey with no pads on a season ago. On Saturday, he finally impacted the game directly. He finally had a chance to pull his pads over his shoulders again and play.

Ouattara had been waiting for this day, and he had finally experienced all that he hoped to.

Sep 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Issa Ouattara (5) sacks Austin Peay Governors quarterback Chris Parson (3) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It felt like an eternity,” Ouattara said in regard to his time away from the field. “It’s just been fun. I’m blessed to be back.”

Ouattara battled a shoulder injury that allowed him to appear in only one game a season ago, but he walked up to the podium with no brace on and no mention of any pain. If his previous injury still holds any place in his mind, he doesn’t show it.

If there was an MVP for Vanderbilt in Saturday’s generally-lackluster win, it was Ouattara. He racked up 1.5 sacks–and had an argument to have two attributed to him–blocked an extra point that eventually went back the other way and four tackles. Vanderbilt had privately been expecting Ouattara to wreck a game at some point in 2026, and he did it on Saturday.

Saturday is the type of performance Vanderbilt’s been waiting for since it took Ouattara as a toolsy, underdeveloped international prospect in 2022 and vowed to see his development through until he was a contributor. Ouattara wasn’t good enough to do something like this when he played his last full season in 2024, but he felt as if he’d taken that step entering 2025. His injury ensured that he had no proof of concept to back his claims, though.

After putting together his best performance as a Vanderbilt player by a significant stretch, Ouattara finally has it. He’s finally given some credence to Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea’s jarring statement prior to the 2025 season.

“He’s grown into an NFL player,” Lea said. “This guy is a top-end prospect, he’s got the measurables, he’s got the athleticism. He plays the game the right way. He’s got a process out here.”

Sep 5, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores defensive lineman Issa Ouattara (5) celebrates after sacking Austin Peay Governors quarterback Chris Parson (not pictured) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lea made his declaration in the midst of Vanderbilt’s 2025 fall camp and alluded to the idea that Vanderbilt’s coaching staff had to continue to refine Ouattara’s skillset so that he could fulfill the ceiling that comes with what former Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black called a “97-million dollar body.”

Ouattara has always been open about the idea that he doesn’t feel as if he has a genetic ceiling, but hadn’t channeled his frame in the way that he’s capable of. Prior to Saturday, his career body of work only included four sacks, 48 total tackles and zero blocked kicks. He’s on pace to eclipse those marks in his single-season 2026 numbers.

He had to wait, but Issa Ouattara is finally back–and it appears as if he’s finally the player Vanderbilt always thought he could be. It appears as if he’s better off than he would’ve been without what he’s been through.

“I think at the end of the day God has a plan for me and I'm here for a reason, here for another year for a reason,” Ouattara said. So I like to think of it that way. When I initially got hurt and got surgery, I saw it as God challenging me and asking me how bad I really wanted this. It was just about doubling down and trusting him.”

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram ,and TikTok for the latest news.