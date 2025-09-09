"It's About us," Why Vanderbilt isn't Worried About South Carolina's Pedigree Ahead of Matchup
Nashville—As long as they can remember, most of Vanderbilt’s players have heard all about South Carolina.
They’ve heard about how difficult the environment will be as they run out onto the field to Sandstorm. They’ve heard about South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers and the trajectory he’s on. They’ve heard about edge rusher Dylan Stewart and his potential NFL future. They’ve heard about the top 15 ranking and how this program hasn’t beaten that one since 2008, in 16-straight matchups.
They feel as if they know how to overcome those things, though.
“We’re gonna suck them into Vanderbilt football and make them play our game,” Vanderbilt offensive lineman Bryce Henderson said. “I’m pretty sure they’re ranked. But, nobody really talks about the Commodores. I think after we go in there and show these guys what’s what, people are gonna open their eyes up a little bit.”
South Carolina enters its matchup with Vanderbilt 2-0 after wins over Virginia Tech and South Carolina State, but this Vanderbilt team doesn’t appear to be all that worried about what their opponent has done at this stage.
Perhaps those with voices loud enough to speak to the media ahead of Saturday’s game are wondering why they aren’t hearing their names as much as South Carolina’s. They didn’t make all that many efforts to act as if they weren’t thinking that, either.
Stewart and his pedigree?
“It’s not about him,” Henderson said. “He’s whatever, but we’re gonna have a great week of practice and it’s not about him.”
Sellers and his potential to be a Heisman Trophy candidate?
“He’s a good quarterback,” Vanderbilt safety Marlen Sewell said. “But as far as our focus right now, everything is gonna start with ourselves. And he’s our opponent.”
Despite what Vanderbilt did as it shut down Virginia Tech in the second half and beat it 34-0 after the break while allowing 0 rushing yards and never punting, Vanderbilt is still a 6.5-point underdog against the Gamecocks.
Ask those within Vanderbilt’s program and they don’t believe that they should be viewed as underdogs. Most of them–like Henderson–are “pretty sure” that Shane Beamer’s team is ranked, but they’re not backing down.
History–primarily Vanderbilt’s 16-game losing streak against South Carolina–says it should be careful about what it says, but it’s not listening to history.
"Obviously it would mean a lot (to win),” Henderson said. “We're not focused on [the losing streak.] All we know is we're gonna play our football, and we know that we can beat them and we're gonna go in there and do it."
History suggests that Henderson may regret the potential bulletin-board material that he provided on Tuesday morning. Confidence such as his can ripple throughout an opposing locker room and put pressure on everyone.
In Vanderbilt’s mind, who cares?
“It’s about us,” Henderson said. “We’re gonna play Vanderbilt football.”