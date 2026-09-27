It's No Longer 2025 Or 2024 For Vanderbilt Football. It Needs To Learn How To Win All Over Again

AUBURN, AL—The black Vanderbilt polo that Clark Lea meticulously chose ahead of Vanderbilt’s 2024 trip to Auburn was entirely out of sight as he cracked a smile and was drowned out by the pounding of the music coming from Vanderbilt’s locker room. Lea was covered by a white “Bowl Bound” shirt and was basking in an achievement that the external narrative indicated he never could.

If he hadn’t already, Lea learned that season how much every game and moment matters while chasing an extra game. If Vanderbilt hadn’t made the big play against Virginia Tech in its season opener, it wouldn’t have gone bowling. If it hadn’t played nearly perfectly against Alabama, it would’ve gone quietly after a season-ending loss to Tennessee at FirstBank Stadium. If one more thing had broken the other way, Vanderbilt’s loss to Georgia State would’ve been one of the most significant in the program’s recent history.

Vanderbilt didn’t let any of that happen that season, though. That Vanderbilt team just knew how to win. Its genes weren’t as developed as they were in 2025, but they were in there. Outside of that Georgia State game, that team won the ones it was supposed to. It wasn’t as talented as this 2026 Vanderbilt team, but it was a group of winners.

It was deeply ingrained in its identity and was excellent at playing to it. It had a tangible chip on its shoulder that allowed it to believe it could beat anyone at any time. It was a team full of winners that came together to win at a volume that this program hadn’t in recent memory, in ways that it hadn’t in recent memory.

This Vanderbilt team isn’t that, at least not yet.

It’s still got a number of that team’s focal points on its roster and has won late before, but it still appears to be in the early stages of knowing how to win. It’s still learning how to be a group of winners, how to band together and produce like one when it matters the most. A season after Vanderbilt was essentially a walking, talking embodiment of Lea and his ideals, this one is still learning him.

Lea’s 2025 team would’ve won Saturday against Auburn. His 2024 team may have, as well. But, this one didn’t. It was talented enough and good enough to, but it just didn’t. Instead of celebrating with cigars, loud music and dancing like Vanderbilt did the last time it was in this building, it was left to reflect on where this went wrong. Instead of finding a way to win a low-scoring slugfest, it was on the other side of it.

Sep 26, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea celebrates with wide receiver Tristen Brown (5) after the Commodores scored a touchdown against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vanderbilt wasn’t searching for answers, though. It already knew those, but it couldn’t change where it went wrong. It lost the margins. It let little things outweigh the splash plays it made and the talent that makes up its roster. It undermined the vision and Lea’s years-long messaging.

That’s not a doomsday scenario coming to life, but it’s Vanderbilt’s reality. It entered Saturday with a 3-0 record, but it was flying too close to the sun. It was winning in spite of all types of mistakes that were uncharacteristic of Lea’s last two teams, not because of its clean play. That was doable through three non-conference games, but it no longer is.

If it hadn’t already, Vanderbilt learned that the hard way on Saturday afternoon in Auburn. It didn’t even require an offensive or defensive series to learn that. Vanderbilt all but threw away its chance when Tyler Ebel’s punt was blocked for a touchdown, Ebel was put in a compromising position on a fake punt deep in Vanderbilt’s territory, Vanderbilt kicker Brock Taylor missed a field goal and Vanderbilt receiver Cole Adams caught a break by only receiving a running into the punter call. Maybe a mistake or two could’ve allowed Vanderbilt to survive, but all of them combined were enough to do Vanderbilt in.

“We can’t give up the points we gave up, we’re just not going to be able to overcome that this year,” Lea said in regard to special teams. “I think the 10 points in the game become the game–the blocked punt touchdown, the missed field goal [become the game].”

Perhaps the special teams errors were the difference in the game for Vanderbilt on Saturday, but they were complimentary plays to a number of others that all but sealed Vanderbilt's fate. Even without the special teams errors, Vanderbilt’s six terribly-timed offensive penalties were enough to make Lea want to rip his hair out. That’s not to mention Vanderbilt failing to get off the field on third down on seven of Auburn’s 15 tries, MK Young getting tripped up by what Lea called a shoestring tackle on a potential touchdown run and a few misses by Jared Curtis when the field tightened up.

Even with the real issues that presented themselves Saturday–Vanderbilt wasting the first few drives of the game, its lack of a run game, its lack of a complimentary receiver to Junior Sherrill and the pressure it’s put on Curtis to be a superhero–Vanderbilt could’ve won Saturday. This was very much in reach, even late in the game when Auburn had possession of the ball. But, Vanderbilt couldn’t get across the finish line.

“In SEC play, man, the margins are smaller and that can really hurt you,” Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard said. “I’m mad right now, but we’re getting closer. This game is gonna get us closer.”

Vanderbilt Commodores EDGE Miles Capers (29) celebrates his interception as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. Auburn Tigers lead Vanderbilt Commodores 14-3 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Vanderbilt gets any closer than that, the results will likely follow at some point. The road is difficult for this group–which heads to Georgia on Saturday and hosts Ole Miss the following week–but it believes it has something. Even in the slopfest that was its Saturday performance, it’s not all that difficult to fathom that.

The idea that Vanderbilt lost a game in which it outgained Auburn 311-279, won the time of possession battle 37:28-to-22:32, seemingly always converted in high-leverage fourth-down situations and scored nine points off turnovers as opposed to Auburn’s zero is nearly unbelievable. It’s reality for this Vanderbilt team, though.

This isn’t 2025 anymore. It’s not 2024, either. At least, not yet.

“When you step in the arena, you're not entitled to winning,” Lea said. “This is a part of being a great competitor is understanding that there are days you lose, you just figure out the reasons why, you got to focus on improvements and it ultimately strengthens this team through the season, so I'm proud of our team, the way they fought. I'm really disappointed in the quality of football we played.”

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