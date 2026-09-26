Best College Football Bets Today for Week 4 (Predictions for Iowa vs. Michigan, Texas A&M vs. LSU, and More)

We're entering the meat of the 2026 college football season with teams across the country getting into their conference schedules. That means plenty of great games on tap for today's action.

If you haven't placed your bets yet, don't worry; I'm here to help you out. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite wagers for today's slate of games. Let's dive into them.

Best College Football Best Bets Today

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Tennessee +164 vs. Texas

Iowa +5.5 (-113) vs. Michigan

Texas A&M vs. LSU UNDER 51.5 (-103)

Tennessee vs. Texas Best Bet

In this week's edition of my favorite upset picks, I made the case for betting on the Volunteers to hand Texas its first loss of the season:

I'm selling my stock on the Longhorns. Manning has not lived up to expectations, and this offense has averaged just 5.3 yards per play, which ranks 78th in the nation. Last week against UTSA, he threw for just 164 yards on 4.9 yards per pass attempt. Thankfully, their run game has been good enough to lead them to a comfortable win, but they won't be able to do that against the Volunteers.

Meanwhile, Tennessee ranks 18th in the nation in yards per play, averaging 6.6 yards per snap. They have scored 42+ points in each of their first three games.

With the Volunteers at home, I'm going to take Tennessee as my upset pick of the week.

Pick: Tennessee +164

Iowa vs. Michigan Best Bet

Some people may have moved past the Western Michigan game, but I haven't. I don't care that they beat Oklahoma the following week; I'm still convinced that Michigan isn't nearly as good a team as the betting market is treating them.

Their offense ranks 74th in the nation in yards per play, averaging only 5.4 yards per snap. Now, they have to face a Hawkeyes defense that ranks second in yards per play, giving up only 3.3 yards per snap.

This is going to be a dogfight, and I'm going to trust the team that welcomes that kind of game. It's time for the Hawkeyes to expose the Wolverines for the frauds that they are.

Pick: Iowa +5.5 (-113)

Texas A&M vs. LSU Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet the total and bet the UNDER. The LSU defense has been the strength of their team. They have allowed just 3.8 yards per play this season, the 10th-best mark in the nation, despite playing against some stiff competition.

Meanwhile, both offenses have had their struggles. LSU is averaging only 5.8 yards per play, and the Aggies are averaging only 5.1 yards per play.

Sam Leavitt, while dangerous with his legs, also gives me some concern with his tendency to throw interceptions, which scares me away from laying the points with the Tigers.

Let's root for defense in this one and bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 51.5 (-103)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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