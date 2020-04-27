It's No Surprise, The SEC Dominated NFL Draft, Again

I'm not about to tell you anything most people don't already know, and it might even come from the files of redundancy to repeat it, but it's worth repeating at least once more.

The Southeastern Conference is the best in the land when it comes to the level of talent in the league, and it's not close.

Granted, schools like Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma produce their share of top talent, but at the end of the draft day, their respective conferences are not even in the same league as the SEC.

How can one say this so quickly and easily?

Numbers don't lie, and the ones the SEC put up last weekend are ridiculous and downright staggering.

Consider that of the 14 schools that comprise the SEC, 13 of those had at least one player drafted with only Ole Miss failing to scratch in the first three rounds.

The full breakdown from the first three rounds, LSU 10; Alabama 9; Georgia 3; Florida four; Auburn three; Mississippi State three; South Carolina two; Tennessee, Texas A & M, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas one each.

Vanderbilt alone produced more picks in the first three rounds than eight Big-10 schools, including Michigan State.

No other conference came close to that number.

The final number was 15 of the 32 selections coming from the league. Five different SEC schools had players picked in the top 10. No other conference had more than one school represented in the top 10.

Add to that day two where the SEC dominated both the second and third rounds almost as thoroughly that 40 of the first 106 selections called the SEC home.

There are more numbers to prove the dominance of the conference's top talent production, but those would just be overkill as those already presented prove the point.

Still not convinced?

"Nope because the conference rode the coattails of LSU < Georgia and Alabama."

Ok, this should do it.

The last stat was provided by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, where he wrote the following in his article on the subject.

You could take away LSU, Georgia, and Alabama from the SEC's three-round draft tally, and the league still would have had more picks (18) than any other conference.

Even without those three teams' contribution to the utter domination, the SEC would have still been the best from the other 11 teams, with Ole Miss failing to produce a selection.

If that doesn't prove it beyond all doubt, then you are not willing to admit the truth, the SEC is the best conference in the nation, and it's not debatable or even that close.

