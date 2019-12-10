Vandy
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

It's The Biggest Decision Of Their Lives, And It's Their Decision

Greg Arias

Here I go of on a tangent, but I really feel like it needs to be said, even of it has been stated ad nauseum in the past. 

Dear College Football Fans, 

It's absolutely great that you are so passionate and support your school, whether you actually attended said institution or not. 

It's great that you know the roster backwards and forwards. It's great that you can remember stats of your favorite players from 20 years ago, and it's great that you want to know which players your team is recruiting and who might be coming to your team in the future. 

But that's your limit! 

While reading through comments on a social networking site, I read a post from a current high school athlete who was announcing his decommittment from a certain school and his intentions to look at other options. 

It was very politely written, thanking the coach and university for recruiting him and the opportunity to have been committed to that school. 

The responses from fans that followed his announcement were varied. Some supporting and encouraging the young man to make the best decision for him, while others, well that's where this rant originated. 

Look folks, it's not your decision and to attack a 17 year old online because he decided your school, for whatever reasson wasn't the right fit for him is moronic and just mean for absolutely no logical reason.

So what if you don't like it. Tough!

So what if you think said player would be the next Tom Brady, Randy Moss, Earl Campbell of Reggie White. It's NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS and you should not be making derogatory comments to these kids on social media. 

You're supposedly adults, but you act like fools over another person making a major life decision. 

Why?

Are you jealous that when you were 18 no one on social networking sites were there to help you make your decision?

Would it make you feel better if we went on social networking and told you your choice to be a garbage man or a used car salesman was wrong and you should have made a different choice all those years ago!

It's their decision and I get it that fans want to see their teams get the best possible players, but do you really thing criticizing someone who doesn't choose your school is appropriate or will change that kids mind.

Stop being stupid and save your energy to criticize your millionaire coach when he loses to Podunk U and costs you a trip to Billings, Montana for the Freezer Bowl.     

Maybe one day some people will grow up and this whole place will be better for it, but that's wishful thinking I know.          

NOTE: This article was not directed at Clemson University. The choice of the picture fits because the individuals were painted using the word "NASTY," which fits the behavior of the fans who inspired this article.   

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Donovan Kaufman

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt Recruit Preview: Donovan Kaufman

Vanderbilt's Saben Lee Named SEC Player of the Week

Greg Arias
0

Junior scored a career-high 25 points in win over Buffalo

Commodores Shut Out On All-SEC Team Selection

Greg Arias
0

Commodores Shut Out On All-SEC Team Selection

Nesmith Off To Great Start For Vanderbilt

Greg Arias
0

Nesmith Off To Great Start For Vanderbilt

No Bowl Game Is Irrelevant, Regardless Of What Some Say

Greg Arias
0

Some fans feel that a bowl game is irrelevant if their team is not in the top four and playing in the FBS playoffs.

SEC Coaching Carousel Spinning Without Vanderbilt

Greg Arias
0

The Vanderbilt Commodores are standing pat with Derek Mason returning for the 2020 football season, but three other SEC schools are spinning the wheel and brining in new coaches.

Vanderbilt Hosts QB Ken Seals On Official Weekend Visit

Greg Arias
0

Four star Texas high school star quarterback Ken Seals visited Vanderbilt this weekend with his family on an official visit. He spoke with us Sunday about his visit and where his commitment to the Commodores stands.

Commodore Men's Basketball Continues Work During Break

Greg Arias
0

Commodore Men's Basketball Continues Work During Break

Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith On Robertson Watch List

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt's Aaron Nesmith On Robertson Watch List

Vanderbilt's New Chancellor An Unknown On Athletics

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt's New Chancellor An Unknown On Athletics