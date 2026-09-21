Jared Curtis Earns SEC Honor After First Start

Vanderbilt football’s youngest and freshest star has just received a weekly award from the SEC, per a media release.

Vanderbilt five-star freshman quarterback Jared Curtis has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week after the Commodores’ Week 3 miracle win over NC State.

Curtis made his first start against the Wolfpack Saturday and helped Vanderbilt make a 17-point comeback in what could be the craziest finish to a college football game this season. It was a slow start for Curtis and the Vanderbilt offense, but he worked his way to 20-for-34 passing for 277 yards to his three passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

Down 24-7 midway through the third quarter, Curtis connected with wide receiver Tristen Brown on a 33-yard pass that set up MK Young for a 6-yard rushing touchdown. The next possession, Curtis completed passes of 38 and 18 yards to wide receivers Junior Sherrill and Brycen Coleman before throwing a passing touchdown to running back Sedrick Alexander out of the backfield.

Before long, Curtis’ passing ability got the Commodores within three points before the final quarter even began. Midway through the fourth quarter, Curtis threw yet another touchdown pass with a NFL-type throw to Sherrill for 43 yards to bring Vanderbilt back within 31-28.

Curtis had his opportunity to get his first game-winning drive of his college career, but he made a freshman mistake with 1:04 left in the game with an interception. Curtis’ first start can be summed up as the full Jared Curtis experience. At times, Curtis looked very much worthy of his five-star rating. Other times, his mistakes showed that he does have room to grow as a young quarterback.

“I want to credit Jared Curtis for a gutsy performance. There were some freshman moments in there, but some of those throws that he made to get us back in it are throws that he can make,” Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea said of Curtis’ game in his first start. “So, it was fun to watch him step into those moments and perform. I think there was a lot of growth for him today, meaning moments where he did things that we can build on.”

It is the first time Curtis has been given a SEC weekly award. Given his ability and talent, it could be one of many whenever his Vanderbilt time comes to an end. Curtis will make his second start this weekend in Vanderbilt’s first SEC game of the season. The Commodores travel to Auburn for a 3:15 p.m. CT game on SEC Network.

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