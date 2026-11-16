Jared Curtis Took Big Hit Against Alabama, How Has He Responded for Vanderbilt Football?

NASHVILLE—Vanderbilt quarterback Jared Curtis is progressing well and appears to be trending towards playing Saturday against Florida despite taking a big hit against Alabama, Clark Lea indicated Monday afternoon.

“He’s responding well,” Lea said, “I think, better today than he was yesterday, which is encouraging and I'll have updates as we get to Wednesday. But, as we sit right now, I expect him to be out there in practice and giving us a chance to move forward offensively. And obviously, if that changes, I'll report that in the injury report.”

Curtis has 1,880 passing yards, eight touchdowns, eight interceptions and has two rushing touchdowns as a freshman this season. He went for 25 completions and 223 yards through the air on his 40 attempts against Alabama and finished the game after spending time in the medical tent during the game.

Vanderbilt was without Curtis in its loss to Georgia in Athens, but Curtis has been available for every other game this season–although he didn’t start the first two.

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In Curtis, Vanderbilt has the first five-star recruit in program history and believes it has the quarterback of the future. He flipped his commitment from Georgia to Vanderbilt on National Signing Day and beat out veteran Blaze Berlowitz in an open quarterback competition. Now, there's no doubt that this is Curtis' team.

Vanderbilt will go as far as Curtis can take it, but questions have arisen in regard to whether Lea and company have done enough to support him with a poor run game and an offensive line with severe penalty issues. Curtis has continued to develop, though.

“It’s a tough position and a tough league and he's a tough kid,” Lea said. “I think any quarterback in this league is going to be banged up this time of the year. We have one that doesn't back down and so again, I got a ton of respect for him.”

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