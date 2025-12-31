Junior Sherrill, Jordan White Exit ReliaQuest Bowl With Injury

TAMPA–Vanderbilt wide receiver Junior Sherrill and center Jordan White have exited its ReliaQuest Bowl matchup with Iowa due to Injury, per the broadcast.

UPDATE: Sherrill is back in the game after leaving the game in the first half with injury.

Sherrill entered the medical tent during the second quarter of the game and was eventually escorted to the locker room while White was seen walking with a noticeable limp that “isn’t letting up.” White was on the bike on the sidelines while Cade McConnell took over at center and Sterling Porcher took over at quick guard.

The Vanderbilt receiver is its third-leading receiver with 661 yards and 46 catches. Sherrill has seven receiving touchdowns on the season, a team high. The Nashville native is in the midst of his junior season and is set to be one of Vanderbilt's most impactful offensive contributors should be return last season.

White is Vanderbilt's starting center and is among the SEC's most impactful starters at the position. The veteran center is playing in his final college game on Wednesday after transferring from Liberty in the offseason.

Vanderbilt trails Iowa 14-3 at the half and looks to secure its first 11-win season in program history. The Commodores have generated just 118 yards of total offense in the half and will need a significantly better effort down the stretch to leave Tampa with a win.