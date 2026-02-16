Vanderbilt WBB Loses Close Game to Georgia: The Anchor

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball was unable to continue its winning ways over the weekend as the Commodores were upset by Georgia on the road Sunday afternoon by a score of 76-74.

The story of the game was Vanderbilt’s slow start, finding itself in a 14-point hole in the first half. The game had a similar feeling to the loss against Ole Miss at the end of January where a slow start ended up biting Vanderbilt at the end. The Commodores were outscored by seven in the first quarter before Georgia opened up its double digit lead.

However, Vanderbilt did punch back before halftime even arrived. The Commodores were able to cut the deficit to 39-36 at halftime before taking a 61-56 lead with just under nine minutes left in the final quarter.

But again, Vanderbilt was unable to gain full control over the game once it grabbed the lead. Just as Ole Miss ended the game on a 11-3 run to beat Vanderbilt, Georgia finished the game on a 10-4 run to stun the Commodores.

The loss hurts Vanderbilt’s chances of catching up to South Carolina for a share of the SEC regular season title. The loss pushed the Commodores a game-and-a-half back of the Gamecocks and only a game-and-a-half ahead of a fifth place LSU team that is looking to claim a double-bye spot come the conference tournament.

“Credit to Georgia. I thought they played a really good game today. But that’s not something that we haven’t seen before. So, I think we did miss a bunch of open shots early. Those shots have been falling for us lately. And so, if you do that and you’re not able to get stops. I think they had 27 points in the 1st quarter, that can’t happen. Neither of those things can happen. We know this because we’ve been here before. As much as I want to give the other team credit, I just think that for us, we didn’t play our best basketball today,” Vanderbilt head coach Shea Ralph said.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

201 days

The Anchor: Monday, Feb. 16, 2026

Vanderbilt women’s golf is in fourth place overall at the Commodores head into the final day of the Alice and John Wallace Classic.

In Vanderbilt baseball’s opening weekend, Brodie Johnston went 6-for-12 with three home runs, two doubles and two walks drawn.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball 2026 signee Ant Brown recorded his fourth 40-point game of his high school season over the weekend.

Sunday's Commodores Results

No. 23 Vanderbilt baseball lost to Oklahoma State 11-1

No. 5 Vanderbilt women’s basketball lost to Georgia 76-74.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat Michigan State 4-1.

Vanderbilt men’s tennis beat Lipscomb 7-0.

Monday's Commodores Schedule

Vanderbilt lacrosse vs. Stanford, 11 a.m. CT.

No. 3 Vanderbilt men’s golf at the Watersound Invitational, Day 1.

Vanderbilt women’s golf at the Alice and John Wallace Classic (Palm Desert, California), Day 3.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“Friends of [Jay] Cutler's say that if he believes in someone, he'll run through a wall for him; they say if Cutler thinks he's been wronged, he'll never forgive. Or forget. Peter King

We’ll Leave You With This…

First home run as a Commodore for @Johnstone9Logan. pic.twitter.com/s0khPPF5ZM — Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys) February 15, 2026

