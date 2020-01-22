Kalijah Lipscomb Shares His Story At Senior Bowl

Kalijah Lipscomb's senior season as a Vanderbilt Commodores was not what he had hoped for when he returned to school following his junior year.

As a junior in 2018, Lipscomb collected 97 receptions for 916 yards and 9 touchdowns. It was the third consecutive season in which the New Orleans native had increased his production. Now a senior Lipscomb was set for a breakout season where he was a candidate for all-conference honors and was projected by some draft analysts to have an outside chance at sneaking into the latter half of the first round of the NFL Draft.

While he still has a chance to improve his draft stock this week as he participates in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, his final season as a Commodore fell far short of expectations and left him with only his freshman season with lower production numbers than year four in Black & Gold.

In his final season, Lipscomb was the victim of a revolving door of injuries and inconsistency play from the quarterback position. In the end, his season stats reflected it, as he concluded the season with 47 receptions for 511 yards and three touchdowns.

On Tuesday, Lipscomb sat down with a local radio station in Mobile that is covering the Senior Bowl and talked about his family in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and on his disappointments from his final season in Nashville.

"The record was a reflection of all the disappointments and frustrations that we had throughout the year," said Lipscomb. "Everybody, I think most people had high expectations of us including ourselves. We thought we had the talent to do a lot but sometimes it's about more than that, you know."

"Throughout the season there were just times where things just didn't quite fall into place and there's no one person that can be blamed for it or should be blamed for it," continued Lipscomb. "You know it just didn't work out the way we thought it would but it was a learning experience and hopefully those guys up in Nashville can shake back and you know I'm a Vanderbilt Commodores forever, and I'm going to root for them forever so."

Lipscomb along with fellow Commodores Jared Pinkney and Ke'Shawn Vaughn will participate in a week of interviews and practices with the SOuth squad while also undergoing tests and measurements of their height, weight, and wingspan by NFL teams in preparation for the upcoming NFL Combine and Draft.

The Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on NFL Network.

