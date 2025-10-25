Live Blog: No. 10 Vanderbilt Football vs. No. 15 Missouri
NASHVILLE - Another week, another shot at revenge.
Last season when Vanderbilt played Missouri, the Commodores fell just short of what would have been a big upset. A missed field goal in overtime in Columbia gave the Tigers a 30-27 win in overtime.
This season, the matchup turns to Nashville, where the stakes of today’s game could not possibly be higher. Both teams enter today’s matchup 6-1 and the featured game of the week on ESPN’s “College Gameday.” It is the second game this season that Vanderbilt was included in the weekly highlighted game. The first time was three weeks ago when Vanderbilt lost its only game of the season to Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
The Commodores are hoping that this time around, they will be able to win as a part of “College Gameday.” The winner keeps its hopes of a SEC Championship and a bid in the College Football Playoff alive and well, but the loser will more than likely need to win out for those dreams to be realized.
Clark Lea is looking for his first victory over Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz during his tenure as coach of the Commodores. He had a 0-4 record against the Tigers. This is the first time that Lea’s team has been favored over Drinkwitz’ team in the five head-to-head matchups.
Follow the live blog here for live updates from tonight’s Vanderbilt-Missouri game.
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Missouri. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Pregame
- Official kickoff time is set for 2:35 p.m. CT.
- Another thing to note is the split in the crowd today. Last week against LSU, it was around 65-70 percent LSU fans. We will see how many Missouri fans end up making to trip to Nashville.
- Players for both teams are warming up on the field right now. Kickoff is tentatively scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The student section has begun to fill in as well. With plenty of time left before kickoff, the stands should be filled.
Weather Report
Another great fall weather day here in Nashville. As we hit under two hours pregame, the temperature is currently 67 degrees with the temperature increasing up to 70 by kickoff and dipping back into the upper 60s by the time the game is over. There is no rain in the forecast and there is no rain anticipated to be present at the game today. Great day for football in the back half of October.