Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Dec. 17
What a year for Vanderbilt sports! Not only was their football team on the brink of making the College Football Playoff, but their basketball team has gotten off to an undefeated 10-0 start. They haven't exactly faced the stiffest competition, but they're in a great spot to move to 11-0 on the season when they face Memphis on Wednesday.
The Tigers' have gotten off to a disappointing start, going 4-5 through their first nine games.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC vs. AAC showdown.
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Vanderbilt -8.5 (-104)
- Memphis +8.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Vanderbilt -420
- Memphis +320
Total
- OVER 159.5 (-110)
- UNDER 159.5 (-110)
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, December 17
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: FedEx Forum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Vanderbilt Record: 10-0
- Memphis Record: 4-5
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt is 2-7 ATS in its last nine road games
- The OVER is 5-0 the last five times Vanderbilt played an AAC opponent
- Memphis is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- Memphis is 14-5 straight up in its last 15 home games
- Memphis is 4-1 ATS in its last five games as an underdog
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Key Player to Watch
- Duke Miles, G - Vanderbilt Commodores
Duke Miles is a big reason why Vanderbilt has an undefeated record. He's leading the team in points, averaging 16.6 points per game along with 2.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 2.3 steals. I expect him to put forward another strong performance when he and his teammates face an inferior Memphis squad.
Vanderbilt vs. Memphis Prediction and Pick
Vanderbilt has been shooting the lights out to start the season. The Commodores rank seventh in effective field goal percentage at 60.2%, miles ahead of Memphis, which ranks 258th with an eFG5 of just 48.3%.
Not only has Memphis been a bad shooting team, but the Tigers have turned the ball over on 17.7% of their possessions, which ranks 223rd in college basketball. Poor shooting, high turnover rate, and subpar defense aren't a recipe for success. Let's not underestimate Vanderbilt in this spot.
Pick: Vanderbilt -8.5 (-104) via FanDuel
