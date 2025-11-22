Live Blog: No. 14 Vanderbilt Football vs. Kentucky
NASHVILLE – It is officially Senior Day in Nashville, Tennessee as No. 14 Vanderbilt plays its final home game of the season against a Kentucky team that is looking to clinch bowl eligibility while spoiling Vanderbilt’s season.
Vanderbilt is coming off its second and final bye week of the season after its thrilling overtime victory against Auburn two weeks ago. The Commodores jumped from No. 16 to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings following that win, but stayed put while getting jumped by No. 13 Miami in this latest rankings.
The Commodores' hopes of appearing in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history are not over, though. Winning out is a must, but teams ahead of them still have reasonable chances to lose before selection Sunday.
However, it will not be easy. Kentucky rolls into the Music City off three straight victories where the Wildcats have turned what was a lost season into one that could end in a bowl game appearance.
Kentucky’s defense has been the main catalyst of the winning streak, taking the ball away seven times in the three games. Ball security is a must if Vanderbilt wants to finish the season undefeated at home.
The final home game of the season means that the senior class of Vanderbilt will be honored at today’s game. Today, fans will give honor and recognition to the class of players that was one of the biggest components of the incredible turnaround the Vanderbilt program has had over the past two seasons. In 2023, Vanderbilt was 2-10. In 2025, it is off to a 8-2 record before the final two weeks of the regular season.
Vanderbilt and Kentucky are scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Follow the live blog here for live updates from tonight’s Vanderbilt-Kentucky game.
Pregame
- Both teams are out on the field for warm-ups as we hit a little under two hours before kickoff.
Weather Report
It is a nice day for a late-November football game. There is no sun to beat down on fans, but it is not unbearably cold compared to other places this time of year. The forecast for today’s Vanderbilt-Kentucky game is cloudy throughout the whole day. As of now, there is no rain or other inclement weather in the forecast. The temperature at kickoff will be 63 degrees and dip into the mid-50s by the end of the game. If the forecast changes, the weather report will be updated.