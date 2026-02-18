Vanderbilt WBB Game Time Changed: The Anchor

Vanderbilt women’s basketball will be playing in front of the bigger audience than originally planned on Sunday.

The Commodores host No. 16 Kentucky in Memorial Gymnasium in search of getting back into the win column after a loss to Georgia this past weekend. The game between Vanderbilt and Kentucky has been flexed to 3 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN2, a nationally televised game.

It is a matchup that will indeed have effects on the conference standings for both teams as the SEC women’s basketball tournament looms in just a couple of weeks. Vanderbilt is looking to stay in the top four of the conference in order to earn a double-bye spot for the conference tournament while Kentucky is looking to slowly climb back into that conversation if it steals one in Nashville.

But perhaps more importantly for Vanderbilt is it is playing for NCAA Tournament seeding. Vanderbilt is also guaranteed to be a host site for the first two rounds, but the Commodores can still climb up into the top four in the country and be one of the No. 1 seeds heading into the NCAA Tournament.

A loss Sunday hurt Vanderbilt’s chances of making that happen, but its hopes of earning one of the top seeds in the tournament is far from over. Vanderbilt still has the capability to stack wins to end the regular season and in the SEC Tournament. But for now, the Commodores will focus on the game they have in front of them on Sunday.

Countdown to Vanderbilt’s 2026 Football Season Opener

199 days

The Anchor: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

Vanderbilt baseball was the only team on opening weekend to have two players hit at least three home runs. Colin Barczi and Brodie Johnston both hit three home runs into the seats of Globe Life Field in the first three games of the season.

Legendary college basketball commentator Dick Vitale will be on the call for Vanderbilt men’s basketball game against Tennessee on Saturday. It will be the first of two matchups between the Commodores and the Volunteers this season.

Vanderbilt men’s golf is in first place after the second day of the Watersound Invitational. The Commodores look to win the tournament championship Wednesday.

Tuesday’s Commodores Results

Vanderbilt baseball beat Eastern Michigan 13-2.

Wednesday’s Commodores Schedule

No. 3 Vanderbilt men’s golf at the Watersound Invitational, Day 3.

Vanderbilt swimming at the SEC Championships, Day 2.

Vanderbilt baseball vs. Eastern Michigan, 4:30 p.m. CT (Game 2).

No. 19 Vanderbilt men’s basketball at Missouri, 8 p.m. CT.

Commodores Quote of The Day

“I’ve known Jay [Cutler] since I was 17, 18 years old. Ain’t much changed.” Earl Bennett

We’ll Leave You With This…

