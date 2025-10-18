Live Blog: No. 17 Vanderbilt Football vs. No. 10 LSU
NASHVILLE - Can Vanderbilt get a signature win on its resume?
That is the question of the week as it hosts No. 10 LSU in FirstBank Stadium Saturday morning. The Commodores are hoping that the rest that they got last week on the bye will help contribute to a big time win.
Last time Vanderbilt played, it lost 30-14 to then-No. 10 Alabama. But make no mistake, the Commodores held their own for a majority of the game, especially on defense. Vanderbilt’s ability to hold the Crimson Tide to field goals rather than touchdowns gave the offense chances to comeback and pull off an upset.
This weekend, Vanderbilt is looking to become among one of the first teams in college football to become bowl eligible this season. While that is nice to clinch a spot in a bowl game this early in the year, Vanderbilt has much higher aspirations than to just make an appearance in a bowl game.
With the LSU Tigers coming to town, it feels like a must win game for both sides if both teams want a serious chance to make the College Football Playoff. LSU, while it has not exploded offensively, it has one of the best defenses in college football. The Tigers have only allowed more than 10 points in a game one time this season, in their only loss to Ole Miss.
The winner moves to 6-1 and raises its playoff odds. The loser drops to 5-2 and is left fighting the rest of the season for its playoff hopes.
Follow the live blog here for live updates from tonight’s Vanderbilt-LSU game.
Pregame
Fans of both teams are coming into the stadium. I walked past plenty of LSU fans on the way in, so it should be interesting to see what the split is in the crowd today. Official kickoff time is 11:07 a.m. CT.
Weather Report
It is a nice day here in Nashville this morning. There are not too many clouds in the sky as temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s by kickoff and rise up to 83 by the end of the game. There is no rain or other inclement weather in the forecast. It is a beautiful, yet warm mid-October day.