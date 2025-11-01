Live Blog: No. 9 Vanderbilt Football at. No. 20 Texas
One of the biggest games of the season has arrived. When No. 9 Vanderbilt takes the field with No. 20 Texas, the two schools will play with plenty of things on the line. From SEC standing position to SEC Championship hopes to College Football Playoff hopes. Vanderbilt and Texas have a lot to play for.
For Vanderbilt, the Commodores are looking for its third consecutive win with all three being against teams ranked inside the AP Top 20. After the loss to Alabama on the road, Vanderbilt bounced back with home wins against No. 10 LSU and No. 15 Missouri. At 7-1, Vanderbilt likely has room to lose a game if it wants an at-large bid in the playoff bracket.
However, a loss today for the Commodores would be devastating to their odds to make it to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game. Bottom line for Vanderbilt: just keep winning. As long as Vanderbilt continues to play the way it has, it controls its own postseason destiny.
For Texas, the Longhorns are at two losses already with three top-10 teams on their schedule, including today. It is more than likely do or die for Texas today in terms of playoff and SEC Championship Game hopes. Vanderbilt can and should expect a desperate Texas team this afternoon.
A year ago, Vanderbilt came up a field goal short of upsetting Texas in Nashville. Turnovers in critical points held the Commodores back from pulling off another shocker in 2024. This year, they hope to return the favor and continue to boost their resume before the first edition of the College Football Playoff rankings comes out Nov. 4.
Follow the live blog here for live updates from today's Vanderbilt-Texas game.
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Texas. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
1st Quarter
- Vanderbilt hold Texas to a 39-yard field goal to make it 10-0 Texas. Good job to hold the Longhorns to get a field goal, but Vanderbilt needs to get the offense going.
- Man oh man the bad start continues. Pavia fumbled the ball after faking a handoff to Sedrick Alexander. Texas gets the ball on Vanderbilt's 29-yard line.
- Terrible start for Vanderbilt's defense. Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo takes a short pass to the house for a 75-yard touchdown. Texas had the blockers ready and nobody on the Commodore defense had an angle to tackle Wingo. 7-0 Texas.
Pregame
- Texas will start with the ball first. Vanderbilt won the toss and deferred to the second half.
- Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit picked Vanderbilt to win. Nick Saban and Alex Smith picked Texas on College Gameday.
- Update: Texas linebacker Michael Taaffe is officially OUT for the game, according to Pete Nakos. Vanderbilt's offense gets some help pregame.
- Here is everything Diego Pavia told SEC Network's Marty Smith pregame.
- The Vanderbilt On SI crew is covering today’s Vanderbilt-Texas game remotely today, but there will be a couple pregame notes to keep track of that will be posted on the live blog. The notes to watch out for is the injury status of Texas linebacker Michael Taaffe, who is currently listed as doubtful to play.
Weather Report
It is a decent day for November football in Austin, despite the fact that the Vandy On SI staff is working remotely today. The temperature in Austin today is 68 degrees at kickoff with cloudy weather. Temperatures will stay relatively the same throughout the game with the temperature forecasted to be 67 by the end of the game. With the cloudiness, there is a small chance there could be rain in the forecast toward the end of the game according to the radar.