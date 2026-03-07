Live Blog: No. 24 Vanderbilt Basketball at No. 23 Tennessee

Can Vanderbilt return to form in the final game of the regular season?

That is the question every Vanderbilt fan has been asking for the past two or three weeks as the Commodores have limped their way to the finish line of the regular season. Vanderbilt is coming off a 89-86 overtime win over Ole Miss Tuesday night in which Tyler Tanner played the role of Superman and willed Vanderbilt to a victory in a game it had to have.

Vanderbilt has lost three of its last five games heading into today and one of those losses came against the opponent it is playing against this afternoon, No. 23 Tennessee.

The last time these two teams met, Tennessee beat Vanderbilt in Nashville 69-65 in a game where Vanderbilt missed key open shots down the stretch that would have made a huge swing toward the Commodores. But it was Tennessee’s Nate Ament that made a couple big time shots that led the Volunteers to victory.

Now, Vanderbilt gets a chance at redemption against its rivals to close the regular season.

For Vanderbilt, it is hoping that forward Tyler Nickel and guard Duke Miles bring their A-game to Knoxville. Nickel has been in a bit of a shooting slump over the last couple of weeks while Miles is still working his way back into a rhythm after returning from a six-game absence on Feb. 21 when Tennessee visited Memorial Gymnasium.

If Vanderbilt wants to win, those two guys will need to play a huge role in the game today.

Tipoff between Vanderbilt and Tennessee is set for 2 p.m. CT on ESPN

Follow the live blog here for live updates from today’s Vanderbilt-Tennessee game.

Live Blog

Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee. The most recent updates will appear at the top.

Pregame

Players from both teams have made their way to the court to start stretching and warming up.

I expect a great crowd here in Knoxville. This stadium is easily one of the toughest environments in the SEC, if not, the country. It will be a new-look Tennessee team that Vanderbilt sees today as Nate Ament will not be here, but the Volunteers will have JP Estrella, who did not play in the first matchup between these two teams.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI is in-house today for the final game of the season as Vanderbilt plays on Thompson Boling Arena. It will be Joey Dwyer, Tyler Jorden and I today bringing the coverage to you guys as the Commodores play one final time before the SEC Tournament, which we also plan on being at.

Vanderbilt Commodores On SI: