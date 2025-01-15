LOOK: Vanderbilt Commodores Join 'Tap, Hold, and Load In 4K' X Trend
It is not very often in the Vanderbilt Commodores' long history that the program can capitalize on viral trends.
With only 103 wins since the start of the new millennium to go along with 197 losses and not a single double-digit win season, the program has spent the majority of the last 25 years on something more resembling an island of solitude than an island of relevancy.
2024 proved to be different, however, with a win over the then-ranked number one Alabama Crimson Tide as part of their first winning campaign since 2013, and a nice bow on the end with a Birmingham Bowl victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
While a 7-6 record may not be impressive in the grand scheme of things, the Commodores played much better than their record may indicate, and it laid a nice foundation for the 2025 season with star quarterback Diego Pavia and star tight end Eli Stowers both set to return for one more run.
It was a year that brought many more eyes to the program's football team, too, and has allowed the team to join in on viral trends, including the recent "tap, hold, and load in 4K" trend that has taken X (formerly Twitter) by storm.
Bringing home a trophy at the end of the year is the ultimate goal of every college football team, even if it is the Birmingham Bowl trophy.
Vandy took this recent X trend as another chance to show off their bowl victory, subtly praising the student-athletes who worked hard to get the program back to relevancy and capable of partaking in such viral activities without them being lost in the ether.
It is an exciting time in Vanderbilt, and with head coach Clark Lea, Pavia, and Stowers running it back in 2025, the best may be yet to come.