Martel Hight Watch: Inside Vanderbilt's Fifth Fall Camp Practice, Takeaways
Nashville--Anyone with any sense of the story was following Vanderbilt three-way standout Martel Hight around on Monday looking to see what he had in store.
Even if a member of the media wasn't following Hight's every move, it was hard for them to miss what he did throughout Vanderbilt's few live periods. Nobody could ignore the Rome, Georgia, native if they tried
"The last couple of practices it's like 'who's that on offense that just caught a go ball? Who's that on offense that just caught a slant and got vertical?'" Vanderbilt linebackers coach Nick Lezynski said on Monday, "And it's Martel."
Here's some takeaways on Hight's day and Vanderbilt's fifth practice as a whole.
Martel Hight was the star of the show
Hight walked out on the field with a black No. 4 jersey pulled over his head, did a few dance moves, did some pre-practice cornerback work with Vanderbilt cornerbacks coach and immediately became the story of practice.
The Vanderbilt three-way player looked as if he was the hardest player on the field to guard and had the production to back it. Regardless of what his peers in the cornerback room tried to do, there wasn’t an answer for Hight’s speed and ability to open things up downfield. If Monday was an indication, he’ll help Vanderbilt to work through some of its issues generating explosive plays.
As has been stated previously, his receiver status likely isn’t a gimmick and Vanderbilt will have a hard time keeping him off the field there.
A day for the defense
It felt as if Vanderbilt's defense won the day despite Vanderbilt’s offense hitting on some downfield passes.
The holes in the run game appeared to be significantly smaller than the ones on Sunday and consistently moving the ball downfield–particularly on the ground–was a challenge for Vanderbilt’s offense.
Vanderbilt’s defensive line had a good day, in particular. Mason Nelson continued what’s quietly been a solid camp thus far.
Not Diego Pavia’s or the offense’s best day
Pavia left a few up for three defensive backs–who aren’t projected to see the field–to go up and intercept. It was as uncharacteristic a day from Vanderbilt’s star quarterback as there’s been since his initial emergence in 2024.
It’s likely no reason for concern, but Pavia clearly didn’t like the way that Monday played out for his offense.
Vanderbilt’s receiver room is hard to interpret at this stage, a lot will be on Hight
Vanderbilt appears to know Junior Sherrill is its go-to guy in that room at this stage. He’s always involved and appears to be taking on a leadership role. Beyond that, there appears to be a drop off of sorts.
Mississippi State and New Mexico State transfer Trent Hudson as well as sophomore Joseph McVay haven’t been on the field much. Sophomore receiver Tristen Brown appears to be emerging, but it doesn’t appear as if he’s ready to be a second option at this point. Tre Richardson had a nice day one, but also appears to be mostly speed based while Richie Hoskins looks to be capable of filling his normal role.
Vanderbilt likes what it has in physically-gifted freshman receiver LeBron Hill–who has flashed–as well as noticeably small, but fast receiver Kayleb Barnett, but it’s likely to avoid playing freshmen in long spurts. Witt Edwards also doesn’t appear to be much of a factor at this stage. Boski Barrett has been better than Edwards and made some plays on Monday, but isn’t all the way there.
A significant role is there for the taking for Hight.
Zaylin Wood Looks Like Himself
Wood has been a forgotten man of sorts in his room, but made his presence on practice known on Monday morning by getting in the backfield a few times.
Perhaps he’s not the hottest name around Vanderbilt’s defensive line room, but he’ll play and likely will make an impact after being granted an additional year of eligibility.
Jerry Kill doesn’t like stupid penalties
That appears to be one of his hot button issues based off of Monday’s practice.
Everyone in the building could see–and hear–that.