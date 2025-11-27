A Complete Week 14 Rooting Guide for Vanderbilt Football
If you’d told a Vanderbilt fan back in August that the Commodores would enter the final week of the season in Knoxville with a shot at 10 wins, they probably would’ve started pricing out airfare and hotels to a College Football Playoff destination.
Surely a 10-2 SEC team whose only losses were on the road to two top-20 teams in the playoff conversation would be a slam dunk to get in, right?
Not exactly.
Because of the way this year’s field is shaking out, a crowd of two-loss teams is competing for just a handful of at-large berths. Vanderbilt sits at No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and it must rise to at least No. 10 to get in. Many assumed head coach Clark Lea’s squad would leapfrog No. 13 Utah after its 45-17 demolition of Kentucky, but instead it was the Miami Hurricanes — a team that was No. 18 in the rankings just three weeks ago — that surged to No. 12.
So the Commodores must clear Utah and Miami, plus BYU and one of the SEC teams ahead of them in the top 10, to have a real shot. Of course, none of those things matter unless Diego Pavia and company leave Neyland Stadium with a win — something Vanderbilt hasn't done since 2017.
Saturday’s matchup is primed for fireworks: Tennessee and Vanderbilt rank first and second in the SEC in points per game, and if Pavia can deliver yet another 40-point performance, it could bolster both the Commodores’ playoff chances and the quarterback's own Heisman résumé.
Winning alone won’t be enough, though. Vanderbilt will need some help, and with a weekend primed for late-season chaos, the door is still cracked open for the Commodores.
Here’s your complete Week 14 rooting guide to help Vanderbilt sneak into the College Football Playoff — organized by kickoff time and labeled into four buckets of importance level ranging from helpful to essential.
Friday
11:00 AM CT
Kansas (+10.5) over Utah — Important
Vanderbilt might be able to jump Utah even if the Utes handle Kansas, but a Jayhawks upset would simplify everything. The Commodores didn’t leap Utah despite steamrolling Kentucky, yet a top-20 road win on rivalry week could move the needle. Still, Vanderbilt would rather not leave it up to the committee, and fans should be pulling for Kansas to pull off the upset.
Miss State (+7.5) over Ole Miss — Important
Realistically, Vanderbilt's path to the Playoff almost certainly requires a loss from one of Alabama, Oklahoma, or Ole Miss. The Rebels sit at 10-1 and No. 7 in the playoff rankings, but a defeat at unranked Mississippi State would be a major blemish — far worse than Vanderbilt’s losses to Texas and Alabama. If Clark Lea’s team beats Tennessee, that comparison suddenly looks more favorable for the Commodores.
Saturday
11:00 AM CT
Ohio State (-9.5) over Michigan — Critical
Michigan and Vanderbilt both enter the weekend at 9-2, but the Wolverines would likely jump the Commodores with a win over their archrivals. Ohio State is nearly a double-digit favorite, yet if Michigan defends its home turf, its résumé — with losses only to USC and Oklahoma — would likely look stronger than Vanderbilt’s. Commodore Nation should be firmly in the Buckeye camp this weekend.
Pitt (+6.5) over Miami — Critical
Outside of the SEC contenders, Miami might be Vanderbilt’s biggest hurdle to clear. The Hurricanes leaped Utah in the latest rankings and are positioned for an at-large bid — unless they stumble against Pitt or grab the ACC’s autobid. Neither scenario is particularly likely, but a Panthers upset would effectively remove Miami from the picture and clear the way for the Commodores.
Kentucky (+2.5) over Louisville — Helpful
This matchup has more indirect implications, but it still matters. Vanderbilt beat Kentucky and Louisville beat Miami earlier this season, meaning a Wildcat win would simultaneously bolster Vanderbilt’s résumé and damage Miami's. It may not prove decisive, but it’s the exact kind of subtle boost the Commodores might need in a tight race.
12:00 PM CT
UCF (+17.5) over BYU — Important
BYU is another team Vanderbilt must leap past to crack the top 10, and a UCF upset would open that door. The Cougars have the inside track to the playoff after defeating Cincinnati in a sloppy win last weekend, but they’ll still have a chance to drop out if they lose big to Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship Game. Still, a loss to UCF would make Vanderbilt’s path a lot simpler.
2:30 PM CT
Washington (+6.5) over Oregon — Helpful
Oregon jumped to No. 6 in this week’s rankings, and even a loss might not be enough to knock the Ducks out of the top 10. Still, a Washington upset would at least add another comparable two-loss team for Vanderbilt to argue against.
LSU (+10.5) over Oklahoma — Critical
Oklahoma is a 10.5-point favorite at home against a spiraling LSU team. A Sooners win would just about lock them into the field, but if LSU can spring an upset, Vanderbilt’s path gets significantly clearer. It’s not as likely as Auburn toppling Alabama, but it’s another crack of daylight for the Commodores.
Vanderbilt (+3.5) over Tennessee — Essential
As mentioned earlier, none of these other games matter unless Vanderbilt leaves Neyland Stadium with a win. Diego Pavia will need to be at his sharpest for the Commodores to survive what's likely to be a shootout, and a decisive victory would strengthen their case even further. Only after that can the rest of these scenarios begin to take place.
Wake Forest (+1.5) over Duke — Helpful
The other path for Vanderbilt to displace Miami in the Top 10 involves the Hurricanes securing the ACC’s autobid. Since Miami has two SEC losses while Duke, Virginia, and SMU each have only one, the Hurricanes need help to even reach the title game. A Duke loss to the Demon Deacons is the first step to that.
6:00 PM CT
VT (+8.5) over Virginia — Helpful
Miami also needs Virginia to falter — a Cavalier loss to their rival Hokies, paired with a Duke loss and Miami win, could slide the Hurricanes into the ACC Championship game. That outcome would not only give the Hurricanes a shot at the autobid, but also make the Commodores’ demolition in Blacksburg in Week 2 look a bit better in hindsight.
6:30 PM CT
Auburn (+5.5) over Alabama — Critical
Perhaps the most important game on this slate outside of Vanderbilt’s own, the Commodores desperately need some Iron Bowl chaos. An Auburn upset would hand the Crimson Tide their third loss, giving Vanderbilt the upper hand despite its head-to-head loss to Alabama earlier in the season. With Ashton Daniels back under center after his strong showing in Nashville three weeks ago, the Tigers have a legitimate chance to play spoiler on their home turf.
9:30 PM CT
Stanford (+32.5) over Notre Dame — Important
This is the longest shot on the board, but a Stanford miracle would displace the Fighting Irish from the playoff conversation and open yet another lane for Vanderbilt. It’s extremely unlikely, but on a weekend built for chaos, it still belongs on the radar.