Mason, Commodores Get Two New Commitments

Greg Arias

Head coach Derek Mason and the Vanderbilt Commodores added two new commitments to their class of 2021 this week with the addition of Jacques Hunter and James Ziglor to bring the total number of current commits to 13. 

Hunter, a three-star defensive end from Lowndes High School in Valdosta, Ga. brings a 6'4" 210-pound frame to the Commodores. He is described as a long, lean, physical player who needs to add some muscle to his frame at the next level. 

The book on Hunter says he is not afraid of contact and his a solid tackler with a good anchor at the high school level but needs more bulk to stand his ground in college. 

The Commodores were one of three SEC offers for Hunter as both Kentucky and Ole Miss have also extended invitations. 

Ziglor is currently an unrated athlete from Harrison High in Kennesaw, Ga. At 5'11" 185-pounds, Ziglor brings speed and quickness with the ability to play multiple positions. 

While his future position with the Commodores is unknown, he seems like a perfect fit for a slot receiver, where he can utilize his speed and quickness. 

Ziglor currently holds three offers from Power Five programs, as along with Vanderbilt, both Pittsburgh and Kentucky are recruiting him. 

