Frank Coppet's return to the field in 2020 will be a great benefit to his fellow Vanderbilt defenders. Not only is Coppet another experienced performer, but a coach on the field, according to his head coach Derek Mason.

In a Zoom conference call with local media members on Tuesday, Mason spoke glowingly of his senior safety, and in one comment calling the Fort Lauderdale, Fl. native "the smartest guy on the field."

"Frank Coppet's the heart and soul of this defense," said Mason. "He's been around here a long time. He's had to overcome two ACL surgeries, but man, he's the smartest guy on the field when you talk about being in games and having experience."

"Coming from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, in Ft. Lauderdale), he's always been a soldier, but he truly understands the game," added Mason. "He's a coach on the field, and I think his presence and his ability to communicate to our guys and to get our guys to understand the sense of urgency are key."

Mason wasn't finished, however, as the praise of his senior safety continued.

"We've been together a long time, so Frank sort of reminds me of what I would want in a young coach, except he can still play," concluded Mason. "The idea that he's going to hold people accountable, that he's going to tell guys what he sees when you have that, and it's not always coming from a coach when it's player-led it's authentic, it's real and gravitate towards it. So it's fantastic to have Frank Coppet back."

Coppett will return to a veteran secondary and defense that will be counted on to lead the Commodores team this season while their offense finds its footing and hopefully a better direction this season.