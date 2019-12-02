Vandy
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Mason Opening Statement: Tennessee-Vanderbilt

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason spoke with the medai on Saturday night following his team's season ending loss to Tennessee in Knoxville.

It's been a long and chanllenging season to say the least for everyone involved with this Commodores team. There were high hopes for this squad entering the season with the return of the senior weapons on offense and a grad transfer quarterback. 

Those never materilized in a meaningful way on the field though, leading to the  ups and downs witnessed this season. From the disappointment of UNLV to the celebration of Missouri, it's been something to behold. 

While fans are still unhappy with athletic director Malcolm Turner's decision to retain Mason, it should be mentioned that despite the issues of the season, this team never quit on their head coach. Even Saturday night, this team played hard and competed. 

Mason himself never gave up nor backed down from the challenge of standing before the microphones and cameras each time even though it was the same ole thing each time. 

In his opening comments following the loss, Mason spoke of being proud of this team despite their 3-9 record for the season. 

Now attention turns to next season for he and his staff, with recruiting being the top priority, and finding a quarterback, be it a high school, or grad transfer who is capable of stepping in immediately and performing that tops that list. 

If Mason and his staff-they have a highly touted 4 star high school quarterback committed- can't find the solution, then next season will likely look much like this season just concluded,   

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt's Mason On Returning Players

Greg Arias
0

Vanderbilt's Mason On Returning Players

Vanderbilt Falls To Tulsa 67-58 At Memorial Gym

Zacheriah Williams
0

Vanderbilt Falls To Tulsa 67-58 At Memorial Gym

Tennessee, Weather Sink Vanderbilt 28-10

Greg Arias
0

Tennessee, Weather Sink Vanderbilt

Haltime Report: Tennessee 21 Vanderbilt 3

Greg Arias
0

The Vanderbilt Commodores got the start they wanted here in Knoxville. After kicking off the the Tennessee Volunteers, Jalen Mahoney stepped in front of a Vol receiver and intercepted Jarrett Guarantano's pass at the Volunteer 25 yard line.

Gameday Live Thread: Vanderbilt- Tennessee

Greg Arias
0

It's the final game day of this 2019 football season as the Vanderbilt Commodores vist Knoxville and Neyladn Stadium to face off with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Vanderbilt-Tennessee By The Numbers

Greg Arias
0

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Tennessee Volunteers are close together when you look at the numbers for each team.

Three Prediction: Vanderbilt-Tennessee

Greg Arias
0

Three Prediction: Vanderbilt-Tennessee

Five Things We Want To See: Vanderbilt-Tennessee

Greg Arias
0

Five Things We Want To See: Vanderbilt-Tennessee

Vanderbilt Basketball Hosts Tulsa At Memorial Gym

Greg Arias
1

Vanderbilt Basketball Hosts Tulsa At Memorial Gym

Happy Thanksgiving From My Family To Yours

Greg Arias
1 0

Happy Thanksgiving!