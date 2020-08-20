SI.com
Mason Talks QB, More in Wednesday Conference Call

Greg Arias

On Monday, Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason shared little on the status of the quarterback battle underway for the Commodores. When he took to the camera on Wednesday, he had more to say this time.

"As of right now, I think all these quarterbacks are competing. I think they all do bring different things to the table," said Mason. "When I look, Jeremy Mussa being an older guy, Danny (Clark) being an older guy, you can tell those guys are poised, experienced been in, and played in college football games and been in college football programs before. That ability to take the information from meeting to meeting, opportunity to opportunity for those guys, you know, it's been easy."

As for his two freshman quarterbacks, Mason shared this. 

"When you have young talented guys, as I see with Ken Seals, and as I'm seeing right now with Mike Wright, that's where that room really starts to get competitive, and I think KenSeals has really done a good job about taking advantage of the opportunity that he's had," continued Mason. "So getting here as a mid-year and having three practices in, but you know, more than that (having) some time with Coach Fitch, to really learn and understand exactly what he did in those three practices, you know, it's really helping him."

"Then, with Mike (Wright), I'm just seeing the maturation and development of a really good quarterback coming out of high school. I think he's a talented runner, but I think more than that he's got a really good arm, so as I look at all these guys I think they all bring something to the table for us, you know, where are they, you know, I mean, I don't know. If we'd had spring ball, I think I'd definitely be able to say that there's a guy or maybe an opportunity for somebody to be a frontrunner, but without those practices and without everybody being on the same page, and us now getting to the practice field to throw the football around, we're now starting to see how guys process information and how they play, and that's important because we've got a limited amount of time to get this group on the field and get them reps so we can make a decision. 

The competition will continue and could go all the way to the week of their first game before a decision is made as to who will start in College Station. 

