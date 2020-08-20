Mason Talks Skill Players Who Could Contribute in 2020

When Derek Mason joined the media for his second Zoom call of the week, the first question he was asked was about skill players who he and the Commodores will need to step up into prominent roles this season.

The list of players was not surprising when it came to the names Mason mentioned. What was perhaps surprising was the number of names he recited at both running back and receiver.

"As I look at this group in 2020, names like Jamari Wakefield, Chris Pearce, Cam Johnson, you know, are guys that come to mind," said Mason. " We've got guys like James Bostic, and Ben Bresnahan, who I think are guys, you know on the come, and then there are some guys that haven't been tested yet."

As for the rest, Mason mentioned some familiar names.

"I saw Keon Brooks, you know, a year ago do some nice things," continued Mason. "so I think that one-two combination in the backfield of Jamari Wakefield, and Keon Brooks, should be a nice one-two punch. Then we'll see how the rest of these guys develop because there are some good young players in and around who have been in the program that don't have a lot of field experience."

"Once these quarterbacks shake out, and once we figure out exactly what that looks like, I think this group is going to have a chance to step on the grass and hopefully produce," continued Mason. "Some of these guys are older, guys like CP (Chris Pearce), guys like Jamari Wakefield. They've been in it for a while."

Mason mentioned the names of others who have grabbed his attention early on.

"I look at this freshman group, and you know, really, the wideouts, you know. Logan Kyle has shown up," said Mason. "I like what I see out of Logan. I like what I've seen out of Will (Sheppard). We've got some young receivers, Tyrell (Alexander), the grad transfer from Oklahoma State who's flashed big time."

"I'm seeing good, functional speed, and depth at receiver, at the tight end position, and as I look right now, Joel Decoursey and Justin Ball have been impressive as young tight ends," Mason said. "You know, guys that are one year in your program. Both of these guys have put on weight. I think athletically; they can contribute. They're both wise in terms of their natural positions, but they do have the ability to flex. So as I look at the tight ends, the running backs, and the wideouts, I think we've got a pretty good group."

As for one intriguing freshman running back, Mason made mention of him alone.

"Let me mention Rocko Griffin. He's done a terrific job along with Javeon Marlowe," said Mason. "Javeon was coming off the injury a year ago and still looked gimpy throughout the season, and right now he's healthy. So that adds to the depth a backfield where you lose Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who was a productive running back here at Vanderbilt.

"Those are are the young guys offensively," concluded Mason.

It's a long list of players that, according to Mason, have a chance to contribute this season.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.