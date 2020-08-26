SI.com
CommodoreCountry
Moore Returns, Opting-In for Commodores

Greg Arias

It was a tough choice to decide to opt-out of his final season with the Vanderbilt Commodores football team. After much thought and consideration, Dimitri Moore is now returning to the team for his senior season. 

After opting-out of the season earlier this month, the star linebacker changed heart and made the announcement he would return on Tuesday in an Instagram post. 

"After my grandfather's passing from COVID-19, I made a decision to opt-out of the upcoming football season, he wrote. "Since then, I have done more research and had many conversations with doctors and medical personnel. I look forward to returning to the program and playing this season, and I have made this decision on my own. As a team, we are responsible for our actions and hold each other accountable within our environment. I have trust and confidence in Vanderbilt's testing abilities and safety protocols."

His return is a welcome event for his defensive teammates, head coach Derek Mason and new defensive coordinator Ted Roof. As a junior, Moore led the Commodores in tackles with 99, six tackles for loss, and 0.5 sacks and is the only Commodore player who has been projected as an NFL draft pick candidate as of now. 

Moore's return means that the Commodores now have back a returning starter at every position on the field this season, and one of their best players and leaders.

 The Commodores returned to practice on Wednesday according to a tweet from Mason after having been away following the reporting of several positive COVID-19 tests by members of the football team.  

