National Signing Day 2020: Vanderbilt Commodores Official Tracker

National Signing Day 2020 has arrived and the Vanderbilt Commodores coaching staff, with their new coordinators and position coaches have been working fevorishly to fill the final remaining spots with the best talent possible.

Throught the day as players announce, or submit their papers we will have a running update with local and national coverage from the Sports Illustrated recruiting analysts when possible on the signees.

Stick with us here all day for updates on the newest Commodores and don't forget basketball tonight as LSU visits Memorial Gym and of course updatds on anything else Commodores throughout the day.