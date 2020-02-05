CommodoreCountry
National Signing Day 2020: Vanderbilt Commodores Official Tracker

Greg Arias

National Signing Day 2020 has arrived and the Vanderbilt Commodores coaching staff, with their new coordinators and position coaches have been working fevorishly to fill the final remaining spots with the best talent possible. 

Throught the day as players announce, or submit their papers we will have a running update with local and national coverage from the Sports Illustrated recruiting analysts when possible on the signees. 

Stick with us here all day for updates on the newest Commodores and don't forget basketball tonight as LSU visits Memorial Gym and of course updatds on anything else Commodores throughout the day. 

The Situation at Vanderbilt Could get Worse Before it gets Better

The term "rock bottom" has been bantered about around the current situation surrounding Vanderbilt athletic, but brace yourselves, because we might not be there just yet.

Greg Arias

Open Letter to Vanderbilt fans

Events of today brought me to write this open letter to fans of Vanderbilt athletics.

Greg Arias

Former Michigan Offensive Lineman Transfers to Vanderbilt

The Vanderbilt Commodores have added another player to their roster on the offensive line with the announcement that Stephen Spanellis will transfer from Michigan and join the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Makes History with First Female and First African-American Athletic Director in Conference History

Vanderbilt University has made history today with the announcement that Candice Storey Lee would become interim athletic director, replacing Malcolm Turner who resigned earlier this morning.

Greg Arias

Turner's Exit not Surprising to Some Close to Program

Malcolm Turner's exit had been speculated about over the weekend, but it appears that it was not as big of a surprise to those inside the Vanderbilt athletic department.

Greg Arias

BREAKING: Vanderbilt Athletic Director Malcolm Turner Resigns

Speculation has been going around the Vanderbilt community that things inside McGugin Center were not good. Those rumors now have come true with the resignation of Malcolm Turner as athletic director.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Freshman Pitcher Jack Leiter Working to get Better Everyday

Jack Leiter was one of the top high school pitching prospects in the nation last season. Now part of the Vanderbilt baseball program, Leiter is working hard honing his craft.

Greg Arias

Corbin Talks Jake Eder and Other Things Vanderbilt Baseball, Plus Ticket Information

Single-game tickets now on sale for Vanderbilt Baseball.

Greg Arias

Jake Eder Looking For Breakout Season for Vanderbilt Baseball

It's a nice problem to have if you are Tim Corbin and the Vanderbilt Commodores baseball team.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Commit Donovan Kaufman to Announce Final Decision To Coaches Today

The biggest remaining recruit on the Vanderbilt football 2020 recruiting list is Louisiana safety, Donovan Kaufman. With National Signing Day this Wednesday, Kaufman is set to notify coaches of his decision today.

Greg Arias