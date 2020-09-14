New AP Top-25 Released: One Surprise Joins the List

The Associated Press released their latest top-25 ranking on Sunday, and it included a new team that hasn't been in the rankings for 77 years.

Lousiana-Lafayette found themselves ranked for the first time since 1943 on Sunday. While the Rajan Cajuns might not have found themselves on this list in a regular-season where teams from the Pac-12 and Big-10 were included, the fact is that they are there now.

Clemson retained the top spot following their season-opening 37-13 conference win over Wake Forrest. Alabama assumed the second spot despite not playing a game as of yet. At the same time, Oklahoma grabbed the No.3 position followed by three SEC teams in Georgia at No.4, Florida, No.5, and LSU at No.6 before the conferences run ends with Notre Dame filling the No. 7 spot.

Auburn at No. 8 and No.10 Texas A & M surround Texas at No.9 give the SEC six of the top-10 in this week's rankings.

The SEC schedule is set to kick off on Sept. 26 with all 14 league teams in action in the first week of their conference-only schedule for 2020.

Vanderbilt will open their season in a 6:30 pm kickoff against the No.10 Texas A & M Aggies in College Station.

Full Top 25:

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Georgia Florida LSU Notre Dame Auburn Texas Texas A & M Oklahoma State North Carolina Cincinnati UCF Tennessee Memphis Miami (FL) Louisville Louisiana-Lafayette Virginia Tech Brigham Young Army Kentucky Appalachian State Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1