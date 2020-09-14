SI.com
CommodoreCountry
HomeOther SportsFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseball
Search

New AP Top-25 Released: One Surprise Joins the List

Greg Arias

The Associated Press released their latest top-25 ranking on Sunday, and it included a new team that hasn't been in the rankings for 77 years. 

Lousiana-Lafayette found themselves ranked for the first time since 1943 on Sunday. While the Rajan Cajuns might not have found themselves on this list in a regular-season where teams from the Pac-12 and Big-10 were included, the fact is that they are there now.    

Clemson retained the top spot following their season-opening 37-13 conference win over Wake Forrest. Alabama assumed the second spot despite not playing a game as of yet. At the same time, Oklahoma grabbed the No.3 position followed by three SEC teams in Georgia at No.4, Florida, No.5, and LSU at No.6 before the conferences run ends with Notre Dame filling the No. 7 spot.    

Auburn at No. 8 and No.10 Texas A&M surround Texas at No.9 give the SEC six of the top-10 in this week's rankings. 

The SEC schedule is set to kick off on Sept. 26 with all 14 league teams in action in the first week of their conference-only schedule for 2020. 

Vanderbilt will open their season in a 6:30 pm kickoff against the No.10 Texas A&M Aggies in College Station. 

Full Top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. Florida
  6. LSU
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Texas
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. North Carolina
  13. Cincinnati
  14. UCF
  15. Tennessee
  16. Memphis
  17. Miami (FL)
  18. Louisville
  19. Louisiana-Lafayette
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Brigham Young
  22. Army
  23. Kentucky
  24. Appalachian State
  25. Pittsburgh

Others Receiving Votes: Baylor 146, West Virginia 81, Georgia Tech 69, TCU 49, Virginia 39, Arkansas State 33, SMU 32, Iowa State 14, Mississippi State 14, Boise State 6, South Florida 6, Ole Miss 5, Texas Tech 5, UAB 4, Missouri 3, Air Force 2, Florida State 2, Marshall 2, Houston 1

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Staff Additions to Athletic Department

https://www.si.com/college/vanderbilt/other-sports/mcclelland-kelly-join-vanderbilt-athletic-department-staff

Greg Arias

McClelland, Kelly Join Vanderbilt Athletic Department Staff

Seasoned college athletics leaders take on leadership roles with Commodores

Vanderbilt University

Another Weekend of College Football in the Books, Big XII, ACC Start

While the opening week featured the smaller conferences, week two saw the Big-XII and ACC join the party.

Greg Arias

Fan Apathy Has Official Overtaken Vanderbilt Athletics

As my dear ole Granny would say, "the chickens have finally come home to roost."

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Athletics to Begin Fall Season Without Spectators

Health and safety concerns brought on by COVID-19 pandemic drove decision.

Vanderbilt University

It's Been 19 Years Since Time, and Sports Stood Still

It seems like yesterday, the memories and images still as fresh as ever.

Greg Arias

Kicking Competition Underway For Commodores

Most of the attention has focused on the quarterback competition, but theirs another one going on for the kicking duties.

Greg Arias

Swanson, Braves Offense on Fire

Former Vanderbilt baseball star Dansby Swanson and his Atlanta Braves are enjoying an offensive on fire.

Greg Arias

Commodores Counted on Tight Ends for Flexibility

As the Vanderbilt Commodores look to fill roles throughout the offense in 2020, the tight end position will be one that could add a level of flexibility to the unit.

Greg Arias

Who Will Replace Lost Production For Vanderbilt's Offense

Gone are three of the better offensive talents to have played at Vanderbilt in the last decade, so who will fill those shoes in 2020?

Greg Arias