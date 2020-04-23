NFL Draft Vanderbilt Player Profile: Kalija Lipscomb

The wide receiver position is one of the deepest and most talented areas in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they will be flying off the board over the next three days as teams look to fill their needs at the position.

The third former Vanderbilt Commodore in the draft class that should hear his name called is wide receiver Kalijah Lipscomb, and most believe he is a day-three selection with the depth at his position.

Lipscomb's numbers suffered because of the futility of the Commodores offense as a whole last season. Those issues are, in part, the reason for his sliding down from a second-day projection a year ago to his current standing.

Like every other player in this class outside day-one, Lipscomb could hear his name called anywhere from round three to round seven, and few people would be surprised regardless of where he might be taken.

To find out more on Lipscomb and his value to NFL teams right now, we turned to Justin Melo (@JustinM_NFL) of USA Today's Draft Wire & SB Nation's Music City Miracles. Melo personally interviewed 141 prospects this year, including 10-20 players he expects could be first-round picks.

Here's what Melo had to say of Lipscomb and which team is a solid fit for his talents.

Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

"Lipscomb has a chance to be the first Commodore selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Turn on the tape, and it's easy to see why. Lipscomb was a standout performer on Vanderbilt's offense despite the issues they dealt with at the quarterback position. Lipscomb is an advanced route runner. It's rare to see a receiver run a full route tree in college, but Lipscomb did just that. I've spoken to some cornerbacks throughout this process, and many of them singled out Lipscomb as the best receiver they played against in 2019. That's the ultimate compliment to receive from a fellow competitor."

Best fit: Tennessee Titans

"The Tennessee Titans come to mind when I think of a good fit for Lipscomb. They have several selections on Day 3, had a front-row seat to his Vanderbilt career, and are tasked with replacing a similar receiver in Tajae Sharpe, who departed Tennessee for Minnesota via free agency. Sharpe, like Lipscomb, was better known for his route running skills than his athleticism. Lipscomb makes sense as a direct replacement."

Lipscomb would be an interesting fit for the Titans, who are likely in the market for at least one, and possibly two receivers in this class depending on how things play out.

Regardless of the team, Pinkney's dream will be coming true soon, and we couldn't be happier for him and all the rest.

