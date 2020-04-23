CommodoreCountry
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

NFL Draft Vanderbilt Player Profile: Kalija Lipscomb

Greg Arias

The wide receiver position is one of the deepest and most talented areas in the 2020 NFL Draft, and they will be flying off the board over the next three days as teams look to fill their needs at the position.   

The third former Vanderbilt Commodore in the draft class that should hear his name called is wide receiver Kalijah Lipscomb, and most believe he is a day-three selection with the depth at his position. 

 Lipscomb's numbers suffered because of the futility of the Commodores offense as a whole last season. Those issues are, in part, the reason for his sliding down from a second-day projection a year ago to his current standing. 

Like every other player in this class outside day-one, Lipscomb could hear his name called anywhere from round three to round seven, and few people would be surprised regardless of where he might be taken.   

To find out more on Lipscomb and his value to NFL teams right now, we turned to Justin Melo (@JustinM_NFL) of USA Today's Draft Wire & SB Nation's Music City Miracles. Melo personally interviewed 141 prospects this year, including 10-20 players he expects could be first-round picks. 

Here's what Melo had to say of Lipscomb and which team is a solid fit for his talents. 

Kalija Lipscomb, WR, Vanderbilt

"Lipscomb has a chance to be the first Commodore selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Turn on the tape, and it's easy to see why. Lipscomb was a standout performer on Vanderbilt's offense despite the issues they dealt with at the quarterback position. Lipscomb is an advanced route runner. It's rare to see a receiver run a full route tree in college, but Lipscomb did just that. I've spoken to some cornerbacks throughout this process, and many of them singled out Lipscomb as the best receiver they played against in 2019. That's the ultimate compliment to receive from a fellow competitor."

Best fit: Tennessee Titans

"The Tennessee Titans come to mind when I think of a good fit for Lipscomb. They have several selections on Day 3, had a front-row seat to his Vanderbilt career, and are tasked with replacing a similar receiver in Tajae Sharpe, who departed Tennessee for Minnesota via free agency. Sharpe, like Lipscomb, was better known for his route running skills than his athleticism. Lipscomb makes sense as a direct replacement."

Lipscomb would be an interesting fit for the Titans, who are likely in the market for at least one, and possibly two receivers in this class depending on how things play out. 

Regardless of the team, Pinkney's dream will be coming true soon, and we couldn't be happier for him and all the rest. 

Other Draft Preveiws: Ke'Shawn Vaughn 

Other Draft Previews: Jared Pinkney

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or on Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vanderbilt's John Augenstein Named Haskins Award Finalist

Senior golfer adds to his impressive list of honors.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft Vanderbilt Player Profile: Jared Pinkney

The NFL Draft is here with the opening round beginning in just a few hours, and here's a preview of Vanderbilt running back Jared Pinkney as he awaits his shot in professional football.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft Vanderbilt Player Profile: Ke'Shawn Vaughn

The NFL Draft is here with the opening round beginning in just a few hours, and here's a preview of Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn as he awaits his shot in professional football.

Greg Arias

It's Official, Tyrin Lawrence Signs With Vanderbilt Basketball

Tyrin Lawrence officially joined the Vanderbilt basketball program, signing with the Commodores on Wednesday.

Greg Arias

NFL Draft A Potential Life-Changing Moment For Former Commodores

Lipscomb, Pinkney, Vaughn are Vanderbilt’s top draft prospects

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Commitment From In-State Big Man

Jerry Stackhouse and the Vanderbilt Commodores men's basketball program got another commitment on Wednesday, this time from an in-state post player.

Greg Arias

Should Vanderbilt Be Dropped Out Of Power Five Conference?

A recent article in The Athletic got me thinking about the question of a team moving out of Power Five conferences in favor of other team's from The Group of Five moving up.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt Senior Golfer John Augenstein Named Hogan Award Finalist

Senior becomes first-ever Vanderbilt golfer named a finalist.

Greg Arias

Our Vanderbilt Basketball All-Time Team 2020 Edition

Inspired by Vanderbilt Basketball on social media, here is Commodore Country's All-Time basketball team of players we've seen play for the Commodores.

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's Pippen Jr. Sharing Spotlight with Famous Father

The Pippen family has gotten a lot of media attention of late with the younger Pippen made a name for himself as a freshman at Vanderbilt, and his father now back in the spotlight thanks to a new documentary on the Chicago Bulls.

Greg Arias