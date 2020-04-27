NFL Draft: Vanderbilt's Kalijia Lipscomb Signs UDFA Deal With Chiefs

The long weekend of the 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone. For 255 players, their dreams of being drafted into professional football became a reality, while many others waited patiently for the call that never happened.

Former Vanderbilt tight end Kalijia Lipscomb experienced the latter, waiting throughout the three-day process to hear his name called only to go undrafted.

However, Lipscomb received a call, like others who went undrafted but are now signing as free-agents with any team of their choosing that will offer them a shot.

Lipscomb is heading to Kansas City, where he will get his chance with the defending Super Bowl champs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason shared his thoughts via social media on his former receiver on Saturday.

"Kalijia's quickness, catch radius, play strength, and position versatility translate to the next level immediately. He has always been a student of the game with the intelligence and work ethic of a seasoned veteran. When stages get big, he gets better. The NFL is a production-based league, and when you look at his body of work coupled with the level of competition, it's easy to see how his game could plug and play into a variety of offensive schemes," said Mason via Twitter.

While Lipscomb was projected by most as being a late-round selection, his slip into the ranks of the undrafted is not beyond belief. Many other players in this range felt the same things this weekend but now get their chance to prove themselves in the NFL.

Of all the situations a player could enter into, Lipscomb is walking into a great location where the team and culture are in place, and he will adapt and begin to work immediately without having to go through some of the things other players will face with lesser talented teams and struggling organizations.

Regardless of what happens in the future, Lipscomb now has his chance, and it's up to him to make the most of it and earn his place with this team, or perhaps another based on his performance with this chance to live his dreams.

Good luck, young man.

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.