NFL Draft Week: Vanderbilt Commodores On The Top-255 Big Board

Rejoice sports fans because we have a real, live sporting event on tap this week for the first time in almost two months as the 2020 NFL Draft will take place from houses across the country.

While this draft will be like nothing we've ever seen before, it is still a live event, and it will likely have the attention of the majority of the sporting world who crave anything new and exciting to view during these days of self-isolation and boredom.

On Sunday, Sports Illustrated's NFL Draft guru Kevin Hanson released his SI Top-255 Big Board ahead of the start of the draft this Thursday.

Over the three days of the 2020 NFL draft that begins Thursday night, there will be a total of 255 prospects selected. Given all the hype, it should come as no surprise that wide receiver (38) is the position group with the most prospects represented in my top 255 board. With all of the receiver talent soon to be entering the league, defensive coordinators should find some comfort that the position with the second-most players on my big board are cornerbacks (32). In terms of schools, the LSU Tigers (14) have the most prospects on this list. Ohio State (10) and Alabama (nine) are second and third, respectively. Those three schools have six of the top eight and nearly one-quarter (24) of the top 100—LSU (nine), Alabama (eight) and Ohio State (seven).

While the usual suspects of Chase Young, Joe Burrow, Jeffrey Okudah, Isaiah Simmons, and Tua Tagovailoa fill the first five positions, there are many other talented prospects whose NFL careers could surpass those five in the end, including three former Vanderbilt Commodores who are hopeful to hear their names called this week.

Being the number one overall selection, or even a top-10 pick, does not guarantee success in the NFL, and while there is much hype surrounding the top-10 nd first round, the other rounds can provide just as much or more talent. Tom Brady, anyone?

So for the three former Commodores, hearing their names called, regardless of the round, will be the first step toward what their careers in the league will ultimately be.

Where does Hanson rank the COmmodores trio?

Ke'Shawn Vaughn once again has the top grade of the three, coming in at 136, which is a substantial ranking and right where most NFL teams, including the three scouts I've spoken with, have Vaughn rated.

Jared Pinkney, who's taken a beating through this draft process because of his season statistics and not-so-great performances in Mobile and Indianapolis, finds himself inside Hanson's top 200 here, filling the 191st position on his board.

Kalijah Lipscomb grabbed the No.211 spot on this list in what is a talented and deep class for wide receivers.

The fit with the teams selecting these three players will be critical, but it is ultimately up to each player to work hard and produce when the opportunity arises.

Of the three former Commodores, two, Vaughn and Pinkney have been linked to the Tennessee Titans in mock drafts, which means little. Still, there has been talk of the Titans doing their homework on the pair, which can be said of every player in the draft class, but the discussion has been more robust of late in league circles.

The wait for these three former Commodores and sports fans is almost over, as the draft will kick off Thursday night, and we can't wait.

