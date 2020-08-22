SI.com
Odeyingbo Names To Senior Bowl Watch List

Greg Arias

Fans would expect to see multiple players from programs like Alabama and Georgia to have multiple candidates for inclusion on any college football postseason awards or teams. The Reese's Senior Bowl is no different as Georgia leads all teams with ten players on the watch list.

In an announcement of potential players to participate in the game, the Senior Bowl staff released its list of 250 potential candidates on Friday. 

While that list can change depending on the production of a player during their senior season, the current list is a starting point for fans to learn who some of the top talents are entering their final season on the collegiate level. 

In 2019, three Vanderbilt Commodoresenirots, Jared Pinkney, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, and Kalijah Lipscomb were selected to participate in the week-long NFLevaluation process that concluded in the Reese's Senior Bowl game. 

This time around, the Commodores find themselves with just one candidate among the 250 players named on Friday. 

Dayo Odeyingbo, the Commodores 6'6" 280-pound defensive end from Irving, Texas, joined a long list of SEC players on that initial list. Fellow senior Dimitri Moore would likely have also been on this list, but because he has chosen to opt-out, his omission is understandable. 

Still for the Commodores, whose current roster included 31 players listed as seniors or fifth-year seniors, one might expect to find at least one or two more names listed.

By contrast, Middle Tennessee State has two players on the initial 250. Other smaller schools also have more players to watch than the Commodores. 

Is this an indictment of the Commodore's talent level, or is it merely just this particular class?

Either way, the Commodores team will need to have some of these seniors to step forward this season if they are going to exceed predictions for their season. 

