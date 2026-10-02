One efficient player that Vanderbilt needs to utilize more going forward

You’ve heard the names: Jared Curtis, Junior Sherrill, Nicholas Rinaldi, etc. It’s time to shine some light on one of the most underrated players on the Vanderbilt roster, running back MK Young.

Firstly, his play has been undeniably efficient. Young was given a 76.5 PFF grade in the loss to Auburn, the highest of any Vanderbilt offensive player. On 13 touches he gained nearly 70 yards, and was notably Vanderbilt’s second best receiver in the game (after Junior Sherrill). His ability to produce with the ball in his hands is no surprise, with an unwavering mentality like his.

“I feel so blessed to carry or catch the ball, how could I squander that opportunity,” Young told VandyOnSI, “When I’m given the ball it’s because [the coaches] expect me to go get some, so I have to do that. I have to make a defender miss. I have to keep getting these extra yards.”

Sep 12, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Makhilyn Young (22) breaks the tackle of Delaware Blue Hens cornerback Jaquise Alexander (8) during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And he does. But for as consistent as Young is, the opportunities are not always there. At times this season, the Vanderbilt offense has somewhat abandoned the run game. It’s tough when a team falls behind early to give their running backs consistent carries, especially when a team has two quality backs (Young and Alexander) who are looking for the ball.

Vanderbilt’s offense has been constantly adapting this season, and it feels like players finally have an opportunity to settle in now that the quarterback battle is over. In turn, expect the offense to find a more consistent rhythm in upcoming weeks. That starts partly with a commitment to the run game, but balancing run and pass is important to keep defenses on their toes.

“I think [the coaches] are doing a good job balancing it out,” Young said after practice Thursday, “We want to spread defenses out a couple more times than not, because obviously running to a heavy box is a little tough.”

It’s not only having a well-rounded run game that Vanderbilt needs to focus on, but getting more receivers involved in the offense in general. Being the second leading receiver in Vanderbilt’s game against Auburn speaks to the growth Young has made in the pass game, but it also shows Vanderbilt’s lack of receiver production right now behind Sherrill.

“It’s important to make sure the receivers are still engaged too,” Young commented about the receiver room as a whole, “We want to get Junior involved. We want to get all those guys on the outside the ball as well.”

Sep 12, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Makhilyn Young (22) hurdles the Delaware Blue Hens defense during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It seems clear that while there are areas of growth for the entire offense, there’s still ample levels of confidence on the team, especially from Young. It also seems clear that the back, who’s averaging over four yards per carry this season, is ready for whatever role he receives in the future.

That’s the most striking thing when talking to MK Young. As much as he wants to see this team and himself succeed, nothing is forced. His whole mentality is about taking things as they are, controlling what can be controlled, and trusting the universe to do the rest.

He stated that the team knows their personnel is different this year, and with that comes growing pains and challenges. But if Vanderbilt hopes to find more wins this season, it’s time they lean on their underrated running back more.

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